Crescent Electric Supply Names Industrial Sales Director

The newly created role will be responsible for industrial sales growth.

Crescent Electric Supply Co.
Jan 24, 2023
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – Crescent Electric Supply, one of the nation’s largest independent distributors of electrical hardware and supplies, announced Tuesday that it has hired Tom Fechter as senior director-industrial sales.  

In this newly created role, Fechter is responsible for industrial sales growth and will enhance the company’s subject matter expertise in key markets nationwide, such as conveyance and material handling. In addition, he will focus on the continued development and reinforcement of Crescent’s standardized sales process, designed to help create more meaningful business outcomes and greater productivity for customers.  

“We welcome Tom to Team Crescent,” said Edwin Ojeda, senior vice president-industrial business. “Tom has an impressive pedigree of leading Industrial sales teams and partnering with customers to deliver the best possible results. Customer needs and expectations continue to evolve, and we are embracing this as an opportunity to listen more, do more and invest more, so we can serve our customers better than ever before.

"Tom is a proven leader, customer focused and a great addition to our organization.” 

Prior to joining Crescent, Fechter demonstrated growth and success by earning positions of increasing responsibility at Werner Electric Supply Company, where he most recently held the position of vice president of industrial sales.  

Fechter earned a BA in Communications and Business from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

