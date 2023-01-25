Stanley Black & Decker Appoints New CFO

Patrick Hallinan previously served as executive vice president and CFRO at Fortune Brands Innovations.

Stanley Black & Decker
Jan 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 28 35 Pm

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stanley Black & Decker announced the appointment of Patrick Hallinan to executive vice president, chief financial officer, effective April 6.

Hallinan, who succeeds interim CFO Corbin Walburger, will report to Donald Allan Jr., president and CEO of Stanley Black & Decker. Walburger will resume his previous role as vice president of business development.

"After a rigorous search, I am pleased to welcome Patrick to the Stanley Black & Decker team. Patrick is a seasoned executive who has led global, high performing finance functions across top consumer brands. He has a deep track record of delivering business performance, growth and value creation in complex, competitive industries," said Allan. "I look forward to partnering with him as we execute our transformation to streamline and optimize the company around our core businesses and strong portfolio of global brands. On behalf of the board and management team, I want to thank Corbin for his valuable service stewarding the finance organization through this critical period for our company."

Hallinan joins Stanley Black & Decker from Fortune Brands Innovations, where he served as executive vice president and CFO and led the firm's finance function. His career at Fortune Brands spanned 17 years, including various finance & technology leadership and general management roles across business segments where he gained significant exposure to multiple facets of the consumer market. Prior to joining Fortune Brands, Hallinan worked at Booz Allen Hamilton as a principal in the firm's automotive, aerospace and industrial goods practice.

"I'm honored to be joining Stanley Black & Decker, the worldwide leader in tools and outdoor, at such a pivotal moment. Having long followed the company, I have tremendous respect for this leadership team and the transformation that is already progressing rapidly," said Hallinan. "The Company's iconic portfolio of brands, as well as its highly-engineered and growing industrial business, provide a strong foundation for long-term, profitable growth and value generation."

Hallinan received a bachelor's degree in Economics from Northwestern University and an MBA in Finance and Accounting, with honors, from the University of Chicago.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 23, 2022
Three Exec Announcement 1200 628
Jon-Don Announces New Executive Appointments
January 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 24 At 12 39 21 Pm
Crescent Electric Supply Names Industrial Sales Director
January 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 28 54 Am
Wilmar Appoints ESAB Executive as CEO
January 20, 2023
Related Stories
Three Exec Announcement 1200 628
Staffing Changes
Jon-Don Announces New Executive Appointments
Screen Shot 2023 01 24 At 12 39 21 Pm
Staffing Changes
Crescent Electric Supply Names Industrial Sales Director
Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 28 54 Am
Staffing Changes
Wilmar Appoints ESAB Executive as CEO
Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 20 59 Am
Staffing Changes
Protective Industrial Products Names Holtz CEO
More in Staffing Changes
Three Exec Announcement 1200 628
Staffing Changes
Jon-Don Announces New Executive Appointments
The company named new marketing, HR and concrete business leaders.
January 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 24 At 12 39 21 Pm
Staffing Changes
Crescent Electric Supply Names Industrial Sales Director
The newly created role will be responsible for industrial sales growth.
January 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 28 54 Am
Staffing Changes
Wilmar Appoints ESAB Executive as CEO
Ken Hartman previously held posts at Stanley Black & Decker, Thermo King and Snap-On Tools.
January 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 20 59 Am
Staffing Changes
Protective Industrial Products Names Holtz CEO
Holtz joined PIP as president last year.
January 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 18 At 8 57 39 Am
Staffing Changes
Turtle & Hughes Names Electrical Distribution Sales Manager
Michael Vitiello is a 13-year veteran of Eaton Corp.
January 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 13 At 3 04 59 Pm
Staffing Changes
Winsupply President Announces Retirement
John McKenzie will depart the company after 27 years.
January 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 13 At 2 46 59 Pm
Staffing Changes
Eaton Names New Electrical, Vehicle Executives
Mike Yelton will succeed the retiring Brian Brickhouse as president of its Americas electrical operations.
January 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 11 At 1 36 21 Pm
Supply Chain
Builders FirstSource Names New CEO
Dave Rush had served in the role on an interim basis since mid-November.
January 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 11 At 1 27 24 Pm
Staffing Changes
CRC Industries Appoints Mazzanti as CEO
He succeeds Perry Cozzone, who retired at the end of the year.
January 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 09 At 1 46 03 Pm
Staffing Changes
Bosch Tools Names North America President, CEO
He will be responsible for the Robert Bosch Power Tools, Measuring Tools, Dremel and RotoZip brands.
January 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 05 At 3 50 51 Pm
Staffing Changes
Martin Inc. Names Strandquist as Fastening Solutions Executive
He previously served as CEO of Optimas Solutions.
January 5, 2023
Screenshot 2023 01 03 12 04 57 Pm
Staffing Changes
Logistics Supply Announces New Sales Executives
The company's new senior sales director will spearhead a distributor e-commerce platform.
January 3, 2023
Screenshot 2022 12 22 2 21 02 Pm
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names New Supply Chain Executive
The company also announced a new regional vice president and head of its U.S. subsidiaries.
December 22, 2022
Screenshot 2022 12 22 10 30 47 Am
Staffing Changes
Albion Engineering Company Announces New President
Dean Hammel will succeed Mark Schneider.
December 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 09 At 1 45 25 Pm 636c0398a54fb
Staffing Changes
Bostwick-Braun Names New President of Industrial Business
Aaron Gula previously led the Hillman Group's hardware solutions division.
December 22, 2022