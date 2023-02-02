Rockwell Automation Names Supply Chain Chief

Bob Buttermore previously served as general manager of Rockwell's Power Control business.

Rockwell Automation
Feb 2, 2023
Our Company
Rockwell Automation

MILWAUKEE — Rockwell Automation Inc. announced that Robert Buttermore will be named senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, effective Feb. 13.

He will report to Rockwell Chairman and CEO Blake Moret. 

In this role, Buttermore heads the Integrated Supply Chain organization and is responsible for leading global strategy and development of Manufacturing Operations, Manufacturing Engineering, Quality, Sourcing, Logistics, and Customer Care. Buttermore succeeds Brad Skogman, who has served as the interim head of ISC since June 2022.

“Bob has demonstrated vision and leadership in growing our core business and meeting our customers’ needs. His strategic vision, leadership track record, passion for building and empowering teams, and ability to work across the company position him well to lead our agile supply chain organization,” Moret said. “I would like to thank Brad for his strong leadership and results during this dynamic supply chain period. He and Bob will partner for a smooth transition, and we are happy to have Brad return as a leader in our Finance organization.”

Buttermore has built his career at Rockwell. He joined the company in 1997 in the Operations Leadership Development Program as an engineer in Cleveland. He has gained global industry expertise with roles of increasing responsibility and leadership scope in operations management, sales, and sales management, including as regional vice president, Greater China. Most recently, Buttermore was vice president and general manager of the Power Control Business within the Intelligent Devices operating segment, overseeing global operations, and developing and implementing strategic direction for this critical area. In this role, he led Rockwell’s recent acquisition of CUBIC.

Buttermore holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Ohio State University.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 1 50 10 Pm
Air Systems International Names Sales Exec
February 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 1 25 04 Pm
Tenneco Executive Named Dayco Aftermarket and Belts CEO
January 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 28 35 Pm
Stanley Black & Decker Appoints New CFO
January 25, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 3 58 39 Pm
Staffing Changes
Border States Announces CEO Transition
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 1 50 10 Pm
Staffing Changes
Air Systems International Names Sales Exec
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 1 25 04 Pm
Staffing Changes
Tenneco Executive Named Dayco Aftermarket and Belts CEO
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 1 50 10 Pm
Staffing Changes
Air Systems International Names Sales Exec
Mick Bowden joined Air Systems nearly 20 years ago.
February 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 1 25 04 Pm
Staffing Changes
Tenneco Executive Named Dayco Aftermarket and Belts CEO
Craig Frohock will be responsible for the business' global operations and strategic direction.
January 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 28 35 Pm
Staffing Changes
Stanley Black & Decker Appoints New CFO
Patrick Hallinan previously served as executive vice president and CFO at Fortune Brands Innovations.
January 25, 2023
Three Exec Announcement 1200 628
Staffing Changes
Jon-Don Announces New Executive Appointments
The company named new marketing, HR and concrete business leaders.
January 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 24 At 12 39 21 Pm
Staffing Changes
Crescent Electric Supply Names Industrial Sales Director
The newly created role will be responsible for industrial sales growth.
January 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 28 54 Am
Staffing Changes
Wilmar Appoints ESAB Executive as CEO
Ken Hartman previously held posts at Stanley Black & Decker, Thermo King and Snap-On Tools.
January 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 20 At 11 20 59 Am
Staffing Changes
Protective Industrial Products Names Holtz CEO
Holtz joined PIP as president last year.
January 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 18 At 8 57 39 Am
Staffing Changes
Turtle & Hughes Names Electrical Distribution Sales Manager
Michael Vitiello is a 13-year veteran of Eaton Corp.
January 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 13 At 3 04 59 Pm
Staffing Changes
Winsupply President Announces Retirement
John McKenzie will depart the company after 27 years.
January 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 13 At 2 46 59 Pm
Staffing Changes
Eaton Names New Electrical, Vehicle Executives
Mike Yelton will succeed the retiring Brian Brickhouse as president of its Americas electrical operations.
January 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 11 At 1 36 21 Pm
Supply Chain
Builders FirstSource Names New CEO
Dave Rush had served in the role on an interim basis since mid-November.
January 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 11 At 1 27 24 Pm
Staffing Changes
CRC Industries Appoints Mazzanti as CEO
He succeeds Perry Cozzone, who retired at the end of the year.
January 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 09 At 1 46 03 Pm
Staffing Changes
Bosch Tools Names North America President, CEO
He will be responsible for the Robert Bosch Power Tools, Measuring Tools, Dremel and RotoZip brands.
January 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 05 At 3 50 51 Pm
Staffing Changes
Martin Inc. Names Strandquist as Fastening Solutions Executive
He previously served as CEO of Optimas Solutions.
January 5, 2023