Eaton Names New Electrical, Vehicle Executives

DUBLIN — Intelligent power management company Eaton announced that Mike Yelton will succeed Brian Brickhouse as president, Americas region, electrical sector, and Pete Denk will succeed Joao Faria as president, vehicle group, effective April 1.

Yelton will report to Heath Monesmith, president and chief operating officer, electrical sector; Denk will report to Paulo Ruiz, president and chief operating officer, industrial sector. Both Yelton and Denk will join Eaton’s senior leadership team.

“Brian and Joao are highly respected leaders within their industries and their teams,” said Craig Arnold, chairman and chief executive officer, Eaton. “With more than 35 years of service each, they’ve both been instrumental in making Eaton the company it is today. I thank them for the tremendous impact they’ve had and wish them well in retirement.”

Yelton, who currently holds the role of president, assemblies and residential solutions, electrical sector, Americas region, has been with Eaton for 29 years. During this time, he’s served as vice president and general manager of electrical engineering services, senior vice president and general manager of commercial distribution products and assemblies, and president, commercial and residential distribution solutions.

Denk, who joined Eaton in 2018, is currently serving as president, North America, vehicle group. Denk has run the North American vehicle business for four years, following nearly two decades at Bosch, including a decade of business leadership, where he held roles of increasing responsibility across the operations, engineering and general management functions in North America and Germany.