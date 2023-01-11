CRC Industries Appoints Mazzanti as CEO

He succeeds Perry Cozzone, who retired at the end of the year.

CRC Industries Inc.
Jan 11, 2023
HORSHAM, Pa. — CRC Industries, a leading global manufacturer of specialty products and formulations for maintenance and repair professionals and do-it-yourselfers, has appointed Len Mazzanti as chief executive officer.

Mazzanti succeeds Perry Cozzone, who served as CEO of the company since 2018 and retired at the end of December 2022.

Mazzanti has 30 years of experience developing and leading high performing teams on a global scale with a proven track record in growing businesses both domestically and globally. Most recently, Len was regional president of Sartomer Americas, a global specialty business unit of Arkema with previous roles encompassing operations, supply chain and commercial business leadership in the chemical industry with companies including AmeriGas, General Electric and Rohm and Haas.

"It is an honor to join CRC, an industry leader with technical and regulatory expertise that has brought flagship products like Brakleen, Power Lube/5-56, SmartWasher, and most recently Evapo-Rust, along with a broad offering of food grade products to the market," said Mazzanti. "I'm excited to work with the team to share our compelling programs and new sustainable initiatives with our customers and distribution partners."

"The last several years have been a unique opportunity to reshape the business and realign to better serve the needs of our customers across the globe," said Cozzone. "Len's experience will help CRC to continue building the capabilities to meet these goals."

Mazzanti will be focused on driving operational excellence and infrastructure capabilities to support CRC's growth around core product lines, including their environmentally preferred products.

