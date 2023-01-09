Bosch Tools Names North America President, CEO

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — The Robert Bosch Tool Corporation named Robert Hesse as president and CEO of North America, effective Nov. 1.

In this position, Hesse will be responsible for the Robert Bosch Tool Corporation portfolio of businesses in North America, which includes Bosch Power Tools and Accessories, Measuring Tools, Dremel Rotary Tools, and RotoZip Brands. Hesse will serve in this role after more than 25 years with Bosch, where he has held positions leading Bosch Communications Systems and, most recently, as the senior vice president of sales at Bosch Accessories Group, a division of the Robert Bosch Tool Corporation.

"In my first days with Bosch as a member of the International Trainee Program, I was thrilled to be a part of such a dynamic company. Today, I'm honored to support Bosch in a new capacity, working to boost our efforts in the North American market and creating tools to meet the needs of workers as they tackle difficult work on the jobsite," said Hesse. "By engaging the passion of my team and leveraging the strong reputation Bosch has within the power tools category, we will continue to focus our efforts on product innovation, by letting the needs and insights from workers lead the way."

Hesse looks forward to leading the Bosch Power Tools team as the company continues to push the broader tools industry towards a more innovative future. Strategically, Hesse plans to drive Bosch's growth by bringing products to market that are easy-to-use and engineered to tackle tough applications on the jobsite. Additionally, Hesse plans to share his perspectives on the industry on his personal LinkedIn channel, @RobertHesse, to further engage in timely conversations within the power tool sector.

A graduate of FH Münster with a degree in International Marketing & Foreign Trade, Hesse has spent his professional life across the globe. After joining Bosch in Hildesheim, Germany, Hesse worked alongside the Bosch U.K. team in London and most recently, held a position with Bosch Accessories Group in Solothurn, Switzerland.

The power tools division of Bosch continues to bring innovation to the market, impacting the tool industry and workers on the job. The brand's newest launches in 2022 expanded their 18V platform, which included additions to the PROFACTOR high-powered cordless lineup. Additionally, the brand launched its first-ever fully integrated marketing campaign, "What Hard Workers Deserve." Dremel has also led with innovation recently launching the 8260, the company's first smart rotary tool, and kickstarting a new brand campaign targeting younger generations of DIYers, eager to learn new hands-on skills. Robert's leadership will further extend these initiatives into 2023 and beyond.