ST. LOUIS — Graybar has announced several leadership changes designed to support the company's long-term strategy for growth and transformation.

Tom Twitty has been named senior vice president, supply chain management, effective April 1, 2023. Twitty currently serves as district vice president in the company's Richmond district. In his new role, he will lead Graybar's strategies for delivering an exceptional customer experience and supporting profitable growth through the company's operational platform, service capabilities and logistics network.

David Bender has been named regional vice president with responsibility for the company's Minneapolis, St. Louis, Dallas, Seattle, Southwest and California districts. Bender currently serves as vice president, business performance, and will move into his new role on Jan. 1.

Brian Delaney has been named vice president, subsidiaries, with responsibility for Graybar's U.S.-based subsidiaries, also effective Jan. 1. Delaney currently serves as vice president, marketing and strategic planning.

"Graybar continues to make strategic investments in acquisitions, technology and supply chain capabilities, all of which are designed to position the company for many more years of success," said Graybar Chairman, President and CEO Kathleen Mazzarella. "Tom, David and Brian are proven leaders who will translate these investments into positive results for the company and those we serve. We congratulate them and wish them success in their new roles."