Jeld-Wen Appoints New CEO

Bill Christensen joined the company as president of its European operations earlier in the year.

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc.
Dec 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 19 At 12 18 37 Pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jeld-Wen Holding Inc., a leading global manufacturer of building products, announced William (Bill) J. Christensen, 49, is appointed chief executive officer effective immediately.

In conjunction with his appointment as CEO, Christensen also joins the Jeld-Wen board as a director. Christensen joined the company in April 2022 as executive vice president and president of Jeld-Wen Europe.  

"After an extensive search process with many highly qualified candidates, we are confident that Bill is the right leader to drive JELD-WEN forward at this important time for the company," said David G. Nord, chair of the Jeld-Wen board of directors. "Bill's understanding of our organization, prior CEO experience in the building products industry and proven ability to lead transformation in global manufacturing businesses make him the right choice. We look forward to working with Bill as we continue to simplify and streamline the company to better compete in the markets we serve and drive more value for our customers, employees and shareholders."

"I'm honored to take on the role as Jeld-Wen's CEO at a pivotal time in the company's history," said Christensen. "I'm confident in Jeld-Wen's future and look forward to working closely with the board of directors, the senior management team and our global associates to deliver profitable growth and increased value to our stakeholders."

Kevin C. Lilly, who served as interim CEO, will assume the role of executive vice president, global transformation. In this new role, Lilly will lead enterprise transformation initiatives. In addition, he will provide executive oversight for Jeld-Wen Europe and continue to have responsibility for the global information technology organization.

"I want to thank Kevin for his outstanding leadership of the company over the past several months. He has consistently demonstrated an ability to drive change while improving execution across the business and will continue to be an important leader within our organization," Nord said. "With the senior leadership changes we've made this year, culminating with the appointment of Bill as CEO, we are positioning Jeld-Wen to deliver on its full potential."

Christensen joined Jeld-Wen in 2022 after serving as CEO and group executive board chair of REHAU AG, a Swiss-based global manufacturer with more than €3.0 billion in sales and approximately 20,000 employees. During his tenure at REHAU AG, he architected a multi-million-dollar transformation to improve profitability that included restructuring, selling non-core businesses, streamlining production assets and defining strategic growth priorities.

Prior to joining REHAU AG, Christensen was CEO of Arbonia AG, a Swiss-based global building products manufacturer. In addition, he spent 10 years at Geberit International AG, a global plumbing manufacturer, in several executive roles including group executive board member and head of international sales, as well as president and CEO of The Chicago Faucets Company. He also served in various finance and business development roles at J.P. Morgan Securities and Rieter Automotive Systems. 

Christensen has a bachelor's degree in economics from Rollins College and an MBA from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. He has served on the board of directors at VELUX A/S since 2021.

