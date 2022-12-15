Kennametal Appoints Enerpac CEO to its Board

Paul Sternlieb became Enerpac's chief executive last year.

Kennametal Inc.
Dec 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 32 18 Pm
Kennametal

PITTSBURGH — Kennametal Inc. announced Thursday that Paul Sternlieb has been elected to its board of directors, effective Jan. 1.

Sternlieb is currently the president and CEO of Enerpac Tool Group, a premier industrial tools and services company.

"Paul's global experience and successful execution of growth strategies across various industrial manufacturing companies makes him an excellent addition to our Board of Directors," said Christopher Rossi, Kennametal President and CEO. "As a CEO in the industrial sector, Paul understands the current operating environment and his perspectives will be invaluable as we advance our growth roadmap."

"We are excited to welcome Paul to our board and look forward to the unique perspective he brings from his more than 25 years of leadership experience across a span of areas including strategy, customer relationship management, marketing and operations," added Lawrence Stranghoener, chairman of Kennametal's board of directors.

Sternlieb joined Enerpac as CEO in 2021 and serves on the company's board of directors. Previously, he held various leadership roles of increasing responsibility at John Bean Technologies Corporation, Illinois Tool Works, Danaher Corporation, H.J. Heinz Company and McKinsey & Company. Sternlieb holds dual bachelor's degrees in economics and computer science from the University of Pennsylvania. He also received his MBA from the Wharton School, where he graduated as a Palmer Scholar.

