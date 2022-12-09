Lawless Group Hires VP for North Central Region

DALLAS — The Lawless Group on Wednesday announced the addition of John Holman as a regional vice president.

Holman will be responsible for growing and managing the North Central region for The Lawless Group, including service to Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. Prior to TLG, he was with Ferguson Enterprises, Grainger and One Solution. Most recently, he was the founder and owner of BullKat Supply Group, an independent industrial and safety distributor serving the industrial, construction and safety channels in the greater St. Louis market.

Holman has a strong combination of diverse skill sets as a licensed plumber with an MBA from Columbia College in Illinois. He has built 25 years of construction, industrial and plumbing relationships throughout the Midwest. He has a proven track record of exceeding customer expectations, negotiating win-win solutions, and growing market share.

Holman has established himself as an industry expert. His knowledge of industrial and safety channel will allow The Lawless Group to offer customers detailed expertise — providing solutions to meet their specific needs.

“Tenacious in driving profitable growth, securing customer loyalty and forging strong relationships, John is the talent needed to lead our efforts in the North Central region ,” said TLG CEO Jack Templin.