MSC Adds L'Oréal Executive to its Board

Rahquel Purcell was recently named the beauty products company's chief transformation officer.

MSC Industrial Supply Co.
Dec 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 3 25 08 Pm
MSC/PRNewswire

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C. — MSC Industrial Supply Co. announced Monday that on Dec. 1, its board of directors elected Rahquel Purcell to serve as a director, effective immediately.

Purcell brings more than 30 years of supply chain, strategy and digital experience to MSC's board of directors. She was recently appointed to the role of chief transformation officer, North America for L'Oréal S.A., the world's largest beauty company. In this role, she is responsible for leading a newly formed transformation office and adapting and evolving L'Oréal's operating models for the future. She previously served as chief operating officer, North America, overseeing six manufacturing facilities, 16 distribution centers and eight customer care facilities for L'Oréal's North America region, which produces $10 billion in annual revenue.

During her seven-year tenure with L'Oréal, Purcell also has served as senior vice president, head of supply chain NA and vice president, supply chain NA, leading the successful transformation of the company's supply chain organization. She also has played a significant role in advancing L'Oréal's environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.

Prior to joining L'Oréal, Purcell held a series of global leadership roles with the Procter & Gamble Company over 20-plus years, as well as early career experience with General Motors Company and PepsiCo Inc. Purcell earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Michigan, and holds honorary program degrees from MIT, Harvard and the CEDEP business school in Paris.

"With an extensive background in consumer products, Rahquel brings our Board a unique customer-centric perspective on driving innovation and growth, and her significant supply chain leadership experience will be extremely valuable as we work to enhance our operations and deliver greater profitability and productivity," said MSC President and CEO Erik Gershwind.

"Rahquel is a highly experienced executive with considerable operational excellence expertise. We look forward to the unique perspective she will bring to our Board and the impact that she'll have on MSC's long-term growth and success," said MSC Chairman Mitchell Jacobson.

Latest in Staffing Changes
How to Attract New Talent with AR
Sponsored
How to Attract New Talent with AR
November 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 8 59 11 Am
Jon-Don Announces New CEO
December 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 05 At 2 29 57 Pm
Schaedler Yesco Executive Announces Retirement
December 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 12 46 35 Pm
ERIKS North America Names David Brown CFO
December 1, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 8 59 11 Am
Staffing Changes
Jon-Don Announces New CEO
Screen Shot 2022 12 05 At 2 29 57 Pm
Staffing Changes
Schaedler Yesco Executive Announces Retirement
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 2 01 06 Pm
Staffing Changes
SRS Distribution Appoints June Yang to its Board
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Staffing Changes
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 8 59 11 Am
Staffing Changes
Jon-Don Announces New CEO
The company also added a new chief sales officer to its executive team.
December 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 05 At 2 29 57 Pm
Staffing Changes
Schaedler Yesco Executive Announces Retirement
Matt Brnik will depart the Pennsylvania distributor after more than two decades.
December 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 2 01 06 Pm
Staffing Changes
SRS Distribution Appoints June Yang to its Board
Yang leads the cloud AI and industry solutions unit at Google Cloud.
December 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 1 20 43 Pm
Staffing Changes
Grainger Names New Vice President of Infrastructure
Jeff Whittemore will be responsible for the company's core infrastructure and networking.
December 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 12 46 35 Pm
Staffing Changes
ERIKS North America Names David Brown CFO
He previously held financial leadership roles at A. Stucki, Implus and Airgas.
December 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 28 At 3 25 04 Pm
Staffing Changes
US Foods Announces New CEO
Dave Flitman formerly led construction supply giant Builders FirstSource.
November 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 28 At 10 01 38 Am
Staffing Changes
ERIKS Announces New HR Chief
Annette Camuso-Sarsfield previously served in the same role for railroad manufacturer A. Stucki.
November 28, 2022
Governance Banner3
Staffing Changes
Builders FirstSource CEO Steps Down
The company said he accepted an opportunity outside the industry.
November 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 2 08 49 Pm
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names Tom Cross as IT Director
The metalworking distributor said it is looking to acquire new partners to join an industry-leading operating system.
November 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 14 At 1 53 58 Pm
Staffing Changes
Designatronics Names Wybur Tools GM
Charles Comstock supervised the Wyoming operations at the time of its August acquisition.
November 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 07 At 12 19 16 Pm
Staffing Changes
Linc Systems Names New CEO
Mick Beyer will replace the retiring Kelly Evans.
November 7, 2022
Allied Rs
Staffing Changes
Allied President Departs
The news comes shortly after Allied announced a rebrand that changes its name to RS Group, starting in 2023.
November 1, 2022
Endries Sized
Staffing Changes
Endries International Names New President, CEO
The company has announced a succession plan for longtime CEO Steve Endries.
October 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 28 At 4 13 58 Pm
Staffing Changes
Lawless Group East Adds Regional Vice President
Jerrel Flatt will lead the company's Florida operations.
October 28, 2022
Jim Ricciardelli has joined the Galco Industrial Electronics Board of Directors.
Staffing Changes
Jim Ricciardelli Joins Galco's Board of Directors
He is the former executive vice president of Digi-Key Electronics.
October 28, 2022