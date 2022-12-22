Albion Engineering Company Announces New President

MOORESTOWN, N.J. — Albion Engineering Company, an industry leader for over 90 years in handheld dispensing technologies, announced that Dean Hammel will succeed Mark Schneider as president, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Hammel joined Albion in 2016 as national sales manager and was promoted to VP of sales and then vice president. His leadership qualities exemplify how Albion serves its customers and the industry. The company said it is confident that “The Best Will Just Keep Getting Better” as he takes the helm.

Hammel said he looks forward to applying his leadership skills and drive for growth and excellence across the entire organization in his new role as president of Albion.

“When I joined Albion six years ago I knew I joined a company with great integrity and a successful, rich history but I didn’t realize the impact that Mark had, not only on the company’s success, but on the entire industry. I am filling the shoes of an industry legend and feel extremely fortunate to be named only the fourth person ever to hold the role of President at Albion over its 90+ year history," Hammel said. "I will be forever grateful to Mark and his wife Cindi for trusting me to lead the organization and I will do everything I can to carry on their commitment to excellence philosophy that they have instilled across the entire organization.”