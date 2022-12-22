Albion Engineering Company Announces New President

Dean Hammel will succeed Mark Schneider.

Albion Engineering Co.
Dec 22, 2022
Screenshot 2022 12 22 10 30 47 Am

MOORESTOWN, N.J. — Albion Engineering Company, an industry leader for over 90 years in handheld dispensing technologies, announced that Dean Hammel will succeed Mark Schneider as president, effective Jan. 1, 2023. 

Hammel joined Albion in 2016 as national sales manager and was promoted to VP of sales and then vice president. His leadership qualities exemplify how Albion serves its customers and the industry. The company said it is confident that “The Best Will Just Keep Getting Better” as he takes the helm. 

Hammel said he looks forward to applying his leadership skills and drive for growth and excellence across the entire organization in his new role as president of Albion.

“When I joined Albion six years ago I knew I joined a company with great integrity and a successful, rich history but I didn’t realize the impact that Mark had, not only on the company’s success, but on the entire industry. I am filling the shoes of an industry legend and feel extremely fortunate to be named only the fourth person ever to hold the role of President at Albion over its 90+ year history," Hammel said. "I will be forever grateful to Mark and his wife Cindi for trusting me to lead the organization and I will do everything I can to carry on their commitment to excellence philosophy that they have instilled across the entire organization.”

Latest in Staffing Changes
Screenshot 2022 12 22 10 30 47 Am
Albion Engineering Company Announces New President
December 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 09 At 1 45 25 Pm 636c0398a54fb
Bostwick-Braun Names New President of Industrial Business
December 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 19 At 12 18 37 Pm
Jeld-Wen Appoints New CEO
December 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 46 14 Pm
Grainger Names New Chief Legal Officer
December 15, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 11 09 At 1 45 25 Pm 636c0398a54fb
Staffing Changes
Bostwick-Braun Names New President of Industrial Business
Screen Shot 2022 12 19 At 12 18 37 Pm
Staffing Changes
Jeld-Wen Appoints New CEO
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 46 14 Pm
Staffing Changes
Grainger Names New Chief Legal Officer
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Staffing Changes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 19 At 12 18 37 Pm
Staffing Changes
Jeld-Wen Appoints New CEO
Bill Christensen joined the company as president of its European operations earlier in the year.
December 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 46 14 Pm
Staffing Changes
Grainger Names New Chief Legal Officer
Nancy Berardinelli-Krantz will succeed the retiring John Howard.
December 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 32 18 Pm
Staffing Changes
Kennametal Appoints Enerpac CEO to its Board
Paul Sternlieb became Enerpac's chief executive last year.
December 15, 2022
Kroil Sized 6035495756af5
Staffing Changes
Kano Laboratories Names Distribution, Retail Veteran Mark Klein President
He formerly served as co-president of Klein Tools.
December 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 29 At 1 40 07 Pm 626c311f06b7c
Staffing Changes
Lawless Group Hires VP for North Central Region
John Holman formerly served as founder and owner of BullKat Supply Group.
December 9, 2022
Motion Sdf 5f9062bd55b68
Staffing Changes
Genuine Parts Company Promotes Stengel to COO
He was named president of Motion's parent company last year.
December 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 3 25 08 Pm
Staffing Changes
MSC Adds L'Oréal Executive to its Board
Rahquel Purcell was recently named the beauty products company's chief transformation officer.
December 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 8 59 11 Am
Staffing Changes
Jon-Don Announces New CEO
The company also added a new chief sales officer to its executive team.
December 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 05 At 2 29 57 Pm
Staffing Changes
Schaedler Yesco Executive Announces Retirement
Matt Brnik will depart the Pennsylvania distributor after more than two decades.
December 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 2 01 06 Pm
Staffing Changes
SRS Distribution Appoints June Yang to its Board
Yang leads the cloud AI and industry solutions unit at Google Cloud.
December 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 1 20 43 Pm
Staffing Changes
Grainger Names New Vice President of Infrastructure
Jeff Whittemore will be responsible for the company's core infrastructure and networking.
December 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 12 46 35 Pm
Staffing Changes
ERIKS North America Names David Brown CFO
He previously held financial leadership roles at A. Stucki, Implus and Airgas.
December 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 28 At 3 25 04 Pm
Staffing Changes
US Foods Announces New CEO
Dave Flitman formerly led construction supply giant Builders FirstSource.
November 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 28 At 10 01 38 Am
Staffing Changes
ERIKS Announces New HR Chief
Annette Camuso-Sarsfield previously served in the same role for railroad manufacturer A. Stucki.
November 28, 2022