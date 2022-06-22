Everwin Pneumatic Names North America General Manager

Everwin Pneumatic announced Sunday that Daniel Burgjohann had been named the general manager of Everwin North America as of May.

Burgjohann will be responsible for the strategic management of the company's operations in North America. He brings over 20 years of accomplished sales and marketing leadership, and a background across channel management, product development, finance, sourcing and engineering. In addition to his highly analytic approach and solution strategies, Burgjohann has proven ability in developing and managing diverse and remote teams.

“We welcome Daniel Burgjohann, a successful leader, to the Everwin family,” said Everwin President Lester Chuang. “Daniel has represented some of the strongest brands in industrial and construction tools. His attention to data driven decision making will enable Everwin to further establish our network and presence in North America.”

Burgjohann joins Everwin after a successful career with Stanley Black & Decker, where he served in a variety of sales and marketing leadership roles, most recently as the director of sales for the northeast region.

“In an industry that continues to consolidate, Everwin stands apart as a nimble, responsive partner focused on improving and expanding the pneumatic space,” Burgjohann said. “I look forward to standing side by side with our distributors as they evolve, introduce refinements to existing technology, and provide new solutions that make our customers more productive. I believe by continuing to focus on making our distributors great, the next 10 years will be just as impressive as the last.”