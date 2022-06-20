Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals Names President and CEO

Interim CEO Mark Baxa will take over the role on a full-time basis.

Jun 20th, 2022
Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals
Screen Shot 2022 06 20 At 1 21 50 Pm

The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals board of directors and its officers unanimously voted Mark Baxa as the full-time president and CEO at its June meeting.

"Mark has filled the role during the past 16 months in an interim capacity and has led the organization through a challenging 2021, just as society as a whole came through a difficult economic and socially challenging period due to COVID-19," said CSCMP Board Chairman Lee Beard. "In his short tenure as interim president and CEO, Mark has set the stage for significant advancements in our organization's future through enhanced global presence, industry collaboration, content curation, CSCMP member and guest benefits.

"Mark brings many years of service in supply chain leadership roles and that of CSCMP with him, including serving at the roundtable, board of directors, and in all elected board officer roles, including chairman of the board in 2019. He is a tremendous supply chain leader and all-encompassing knowledge expert, known around the world as a people builder and recognized supply chain executive and speaker. The board is thrilled at Mark’s acceptance of our offer and we look forward to a bright future together.”

Baxa’s role as CSCMP president and CEO is effective immediately.

“I am honored and humbled at the call to fill the role as CSCMP’s next president and CEO," Baxa said. "During my tenure as interim, I’ve had the distinct pleasure of working alongside the staff, volunteers and our strategic business partners. We worked to expand the benefits this great organization offers to the supply chain profession — practitioners, academics, collaborators, media, events & sponsorship teams and many more.

"We have a well-placed and large mission as an organization. I intend to continue leading in the direction that not only fulfills that mission but creates greater meaning and value for all that are a part of CSCMP. Now, more than ever, our CSCMP team is needed to support supply chain capability and competency building throughout the member lifecycle and create powerful and relevant learning opportunities so that the supply chain of today and tomorrow serves society very well.”

Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
