Wesco Executive Announces Retirement

PITTSBURGH — Wesco International Inc. on Thursday announced the retirement of Theodore Dosch, its executive vice president of strategy and chief transformation officer, effective Aug. 5.

Dosch has served in the position since June 2020 upon the completion of Wesco’s transaction with Anixter. He previously served as Anixter’s executive vice president- finance and chief financial officer.

“We thank Ted for his many contributions to our successful integration of Wesco and Anixter over the last 24 months, which will benefit our stakeholders for many years to come," said Wesco Chairman, President and CEO John Engel. "We greatly appreciate Ted’s leadership and commitment to excellence, and we wish him and his family much enjoyment and many years of happiness during his well-deserved retirement."