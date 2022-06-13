Integrated Supply Network Names New President

LAKELAND, Fla. – Integrated Supply Network, an international distributor of automotive tools, garage equipment and supplies, has promoted Pete Peterson to president of its U.S. division.

In this position, Peterson will lead ISN’s growth across the U.S. and will be responsible for unifying all of ISN’s unique sales channels, marketing and category management.

Peterson joined ISN in 2020 as chief commercial officer after consulting roles with the company. He successfully led ISN through a sales transformation initiative, which streamlined and reorganized the company’s business-to-business channels. As part of this role, Peterson oversaw the sales and marketing teams, as well as commercial operations. Now, category management and digital solutions will also be within his scope.

Prior to joining ISN, Peterson had significant experience in leadership positions at several Fortune 500 companies, including Tech Data, Brocade and Xerox, where he led sales, marketing and operations business units. His achievements have been recognized through numerous awards, which include Channel Reseller News’ “Top 100 Executives” and “Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders.”

Peterson’s promotion comes as Mark Majeske steps into the role of interim CEO of ISN following the departure of Tim Kolbus. Majeske moves into the interim leadership role for the global company after serving as executive chairman of the board. He has served on the ISN board of directors for six years and will lead ISN’s search for a permanent CEO.

“We have a very strong senior leadership team at ISN who are running the business,” said Majeske. “Pete will build the frontline relationships with suppliers and customers, which allows me to maintain the focus on overall profitability and to find a CEO who will lead and direct ISN as an international business.”

Majeske’s extensive success leading high-performance teams, his involvement as an industry executive with Freeman Spogli, ISN’s private equity partner, as well as more than 40 years of experience in distribution management make him an ideal interim leader to provide stability during this transition.