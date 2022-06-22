Lawless Group West Adds New Regional Manager

Raz Ghazikhanian will be responsible for the industrial and welding channel.

Jun 22nd, 2022
Lawless Group West
Screen Shot 2022 06 22 At 2 21 57 Pm

DALLAS – Lawless Group West is pleased to welcome Raz Ghazikhanian as a new regional sales manager. 

Ghazikhanian will be responsible for growing and managing the industrial and welding channel for the West. Prior to LGW, he was with Shurtape Technologies LLC and Weiler Corporation. Ghazikhanian has built 30 years of industrial and construction relationships throughout the West. In addition, he has developed and executed growth strategies which include initiatives for market penetration, supplier partnerships and end-user engagement. 

Ghazikhanian has established himself as an industry expert. His knowledge of industrial and welding channel will allow LGW to offer customers detailed expertise — providing solutions to meet their  specific needs. 

“Ghazikhanian has a proven track record, leadership abilities, and broad background of  experience. His extensive sales experience and success in the industrial markets will help  propel the West’s growth,” said West President Eric Stone.  

The addition expands Lawless Group West's sales team to 10

More in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jun 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 08 At 1 39 30 Pm
McCoy’s Building Supply Names New President and CEO
Meagan McCoy Jones succeeds her father, who is retiring after 50 years with the company.
Jun 8th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 03 At 11 16 51 Am
Stanley Black & Decker Names New CEO
The new chief executive is a 23-year veteran of the company.
Jun 3rd, 2022
I Stock 1034917238
Field Fastener Names New President
Jim Derry will remain the company’s CEO.
Jun 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 01 At 1 24 09 Pm
NAVAC Restructures Sales Team
The HVAC supplier promoted two executives to lead its new divisions.
Jun 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 01 At 1 17 57 Pm
Lawless Group West Hires New Jobsite Specialist
Travis Valera will ensure proper product integration and utilization.
Jun 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 24 At 2 14 05 Pm
Streamlight Announces Sales, Marketing Promotions
Two 20-year veterans were named to newly created positions.
May 24th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 24 At 2 03 18 Pm
Trucker Tools Appoints New COO
He succeeds now-CEO Kary Jablonski.
May 24th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 20 At 1 22 13 Pm
Air Systems International Founder Announces Retirement
Ray Ellis is departing after more than three decades with the company.
May 20th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 18 At 2 16 45 Pm
Turtle & Hughes Names Carr, Del Guerico as Vice Presidents
The two company veterans will oversee outside sales and purchasing, respectively.
May 18th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 18 At 2 06 28 Pm
Motor Supply Co. Welcomes David Ward as Director of Supply Chain
The addition will accelerate the continued development of the company's product portfolio.
May 18th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 18 At 2 00 09 Pm
Danfoss Power Solutions Appoints President of Hydrostatics Division
Tony Welter will be a key member of the company's power solutions leadership.
May 18th, 2022