Lawless Group West Adds New Regional Manager

DALLAS – Lawless Group West is pleased to welcome Raz Ghazikhanian as a new regional sales manager.

Ghazikhanian will be responsible for growing and managing the industrial and welding channel for the West. Prior to LGW, he was with Shurtape Technologies LLC and Weiler Corporation. Ghazikhanian has built 30 years of industrial and construction relationships throughout the West. In addition, he has developed and executed growth strategies which include initiatives for market penetration, supplier partnerships and end-user engagement.

Ghazikhanian has established himself as an industry expert. His knowledge of industrial and welding channel will allow LGW to offer customers detailed expertise — providing solutions to meet their specific needs.

“Ghazikhanian has a proven track record, leadership abilities, and broad background of experience. His extensive sales experience and success in the industrial markets will help propel the West’s growth,” said West President Eric Stone.

The addition expands Lawless Group West's sales team to 10.