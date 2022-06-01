NAVAC Restructures Sales Team

LYNDHURST, N.J. — NAVAC, the world’s largest supplier of HVAC vacuum pumps along with tools, gauges, charging machines, recovery units and industry-specific items, has restructured its sales team to address its continuous market growth in both North and South America.

Effective May 1, NAVAC comprises two divisions – Northern and Southern – to better provide dedicated resources to each of the two continents’ defined markets, many of which have differing needs based largely on climate and economic development.

NAVAC’s restructuring includes well-deserved promotions. Former eastern regional sales manager Luis Ochoa is now director of sales, Northern division. The promotion comes after Ochoa’s successes in establishing NAVAC in the Mid-Atlantic region, as well as his ability to further strengthen the company’s position throughout metro New York and New England. In his new role, Ochoa will lead the company’s sales and marketing efforts for eastern and central markets in the U.S., as well as all of Canada.

Meanwhile, Keith Keller – who joined NAVAC in 2019 as U.S. southern region sales manager – has been named director of sales, Southern division, which encompasses areas in the U.S. South and West as well as the Caribbean and Central and South America. Among other accomplishments with NAVAC, Keller has been instrumental in cementing the company’s presence in Florida and Texas, two vital markets. In the process, he’s secured key national accounts and collaborated with other regional sales managers to expand NAVAC’s national footprint.

Moving forward, Ochoa and Keller will work closely together to attract and grow national accounts, prospect distributor buying groups, and partner with contractor associations. They also will collaborate on sales planning for future growth, creating effective sales programs and promotions, and implementing NAVAC’s strategies to its sales team and representative agencies.

“Our relatively rapid emergence in both North and South America is only possible thanks to our talented team members,” said Lintao Lu, president of NAVAC. “Luis and Keith’s well-deserved promotions showcase this, and the restructuring efforts they are leading place us firmly in position to continue expanding our market presence throughout each continent.”