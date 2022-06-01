NAVAC Restructures Sales Team

The HVAC supplier promoted two executives to lead its new divisions.

Jun 1st, 2022
NAVAC
Screen Shot 2022 06 01 At 1 24 09 Pm

LYNDHURST, N.J. — NAVAC, the world’s largest supplier of HVAC vacuum pumps along with tools, gauges, charging machines, recovery units and industry-specific items, has restructured its sales team to address its continuous market growth in both North and South America.

Effective May 1, NAVAC comprises two divisions – Northern and Southern – to better provide dedicated resources to each of the two continents’ defined markets, many of which have differing needs based largely on climate and economic development. 

NAVAC’s restructuring includes well-deserved promotions. Former eastern regional sales manager Luis Ochoa is now director of sales, Northern division. The promotion comes after Ochoa’s successes in establishing NAVAC in the Mid-Atlantic region, as well as his ability to further strengthen the company’s position throughout metro New York and New England. In his new role, Ochoa will lead the company’s sales and marketing efforts for eastern and central markets in the U.S., as well as all of Canada. 

Meanwhile, Keith Keller – who joined NAVAC in 2019 as U.S. southern region sales manager – has been named director of sales, Southern division, which encompasses areas in the U.S. South and West as well as the Caribbean and Central and South America. Among other accomplishments with NAVAC, Keller has been instrumental in cementing the company’s presence in Florida and Texas, two vital markets. In the process, he’s secured key national accounts and collaborated with other regional sales managers to expand NAVAC’s national footprint.

Moving forward, Ochoa and Keller will work closely together to attract and grow national accounts, prospect distributor buying groups, and partner with contractor associations. They also will collaborate on sales planning for future growth, creating effective sales programs and promotions, and implementing NAVAC’s strategies to its sales team and representative agencies.  

“Our relatively rapid emergence in both North and South America is only possible thanks to our talented team members,” said Lintao Lu, president of NAVAC. “Luis and Keith’s well-deserved promotions showcase this, and the restructuring efforts they are leading place us firmly in position to continue expanding our market presence throughout each continent.”

More in Staffing Changes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 31st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 18 At 2 16 45 Pm
Turtle & Hughes Names Carr, Del Guerico as Vice Presidents
The two company veterans will oversee outside sales and purchasing, respectively.
May 18th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 18 At 2 06 28 Pm
Motor Supply Co. Welcomes David Ward as Director of Supply Chain
The addition will accelerate the continued development of the company's product portfolio.
May 18th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 18 At 2 00 09 Pm
Danfoss Power Solutions Appoints President of Hydrostatics Division
Tony Welter will be a key member of the company's power solutions leadership.
May 18th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 17 At 1 51 42 Pm
IWDC Names Senior Accounting Manager
Tim Springer will lead the cooperative's accounting team.
May 17th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 16 At 2 01 39 Pm
Sandvik Coromant Appoints Sales, M&A Executives
Two new officials are joining the metal cutting company's management team.
May 16th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 16 At 9 18 41 Am
Dakota Supply Group Announces Regional General Manager
He will lead the company's seven branches in the Michigan region.
May 16th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 13 At 12 37 31 Pm
Apex Tool Names North American President
William Burke is joining the company after years at Newell Brands and Black & Decker.
May 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 11 At 1 19 27 Pm
Former Motion, Honeywell Executive Joins M&A Advisory Firm
Joe Schwartz will serve as a senior advisor at Northborne Partners.
May 11th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 11 At 10 35 01 Am
US Foods CEO Steps Down
The foodservice distributor's board "determined that it is time for a change in leadership."
May 11th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 10 At 2 10 13 Pm
Enerpac Tool Names CFO
Anthony Colucci joins the supplier from Robertshaw Industries.
May 10th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 10 At 1 57 07 Pm
Stanley Black & Decker Names President of Innovation Arm
Michelle Bockman will lead Stanley X.
May 10th, 2022