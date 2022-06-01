Lawless Group West Hires New Jobsite Specialist

DALLAS — Lawless Group West on Tuesday announced the hiring of Travis Valera.

Valera will serve the territory as a jobsite specialist. His role will be to ensure proper integration, utilization and safe use of products. This will include training and observation of product usage by end-users on and off site, as well as collaboratively working with distribution partners in the field.

Prior to joining Lawless Group West, Valera worked with Los Angeles County Works and DSE Electric Inc., where he bridged management, technical trade solutions and customer relationships. He is a previous groundsman with construction and electrical expertise. Travis is a graduate of Cal State San Bernardino.

“Travis is a great addition to our team," said Lawless West President Eric Stone. "His expertise and passion for the industry will be a great resource to our end user engagement.”