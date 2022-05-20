Air Systems International Founder Announces Retirement

CHESAPEAKE, Va., — Air Systems International announces the retirement of one of our founders and partners, Ray Ellis.

Ray is retiring after more than 31 years with Air Systems on May 27. He has conducted hundreds of training classes, and thousands of distributor partners trained to his high standard of knowledge. Although the company is losing Ray’s ability to train the next generation, his knowledge will still be available through the sales staff he’s mentored and through our distributor training videos.

Ray started with the company as one of its first salesmen, driving a van around promoting and educating customers on our entire product line, including the Saddle Vent. Legend has it he would drive a vehicle across a Saddle Vent to show the durability of the product. Ray was a fixture at numerous trade shows every year (AIHce, ASSP, & NSC) and always eager to discuss customer applications and solutions. Ray also helped grow our OEM business over the past 25 years.

We congratulate Ray on his service to Air Systems and the safety industry and wish him the best in retirement.