Turtle & Hughes Names Carr, Del Guerico as Vice Presidents

The two company veterans will oversee outside sales and purchasing, respectively.

May 18th, 2022
Turtle & Hughes
Screen Shot 2022 05 18 At 2 16 45 Pm

LINDEN, N.J. — Turtle & Hughes has named Robert “R.J.” Carr and Robert Del Guerico each to the position of vice president for their excellence in delivering customized electrical and industrial products and solutions to the company’s regional and national customers. 

A 10-year Turtle veteran, Carr is vice president, outside sales, cultivating exemplary customer relationships.  A seven-year veteran, Del Guerico is vice president, purchasing, ensuring quality and efficiency for the products and vendors that Turtle represents.

“R.J. and Robert both exemplify the expertise and dedication that have been part of Turtle’s core values for nearly 100 years. They are key strategists in designing and delivering innovative solutions that achieve our customers’ goals for performance and sustainability,” said Kathleen Shanahan, CEO of Turtle & Hughes.

“We are particularly proud to have talented individuals like R.J. and Robert who have seized opportunities to grow at Turtle. They are each exemplary professionals who solve customers’ critical issues and deliver the highest quality service with proven results,” said Luis Valls, president of the electrical distribution division at Turtle.

Carr brings to his role an astute sense of problem-solving and technology acumen. As an outside sales professional for the past four years, he finds innovative ways to service his book of business, which he has grown into top-tier customers. Carr has spent the bulk of his career at Turtle building a robust experience. He started in the sales training program and has experience working at the counters, warehouses and Inside Sales. Carr earned a Bachelor’s degree from Richard Stockton University.

Del Guerico is responsible for the company’s team of buyers nationwide, bringing strategic focus to cultivating collaborative vendor relationships and aligning their solutions to each region’s specific customer needs. Previously corporate purchasing manager, Del Guerico has 14 years of industry experience, joining Turtle in 2015 from Valley Power Inc. Prior to that, he spent time on the contractor side of the business at QPI Electrical Company Inc. He is based in the Philadelphia region.

 

