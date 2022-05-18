Motor Supply Co. Welcomes David Ward as Director of Supply Chain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Motor Supply Co. Inc., an emerging leader in the automotive aftermarket supply business, on Tuesday announced the hire of David Ward as director of supply chain.

The addition of Ward will support and accelerate the continued development of Motor Supply Co.'s product portfolio.

Prior to joining Motor Supply, Ward spent two years as senior product director at Fisher Auto Parts, where he was responsible for key vendor relationships and product lifecycle management throughout the organization. He began his career in the automotive aftermarket with NAPA Auto Parts, a Genuine Parts company, in Atlanta. During his time with NAPA, Ward held various product management roles and spent his last three years as senior market manager for the tools & equipment and paint &body categories.

"David joining our operating team strengthens our ability to expand and accelerate our product and services portfolio with new offerings to our customers. Doing this with speed in partnership with leading industry vendors and service providers will give us the opportunity to better serve our customer base and expand into the broader market," said Shawn Heitz, Motor Supply Co. chief operating and financial officer.

The announcement comes as Motor Supply Co. continues to innovate and expand its offerings through custom technology on the backbone of Oracle's NetSuite product. With their vision to build more than a marketplace, this is one more piece in a strategy to become fully integrated across all supply categories to better serve the automotive aftermarket industry, and direct-to-consumer alike.

Today, the company offers products from brands such as Bosch, Roth, Trico, Motor Supply Co private label, Liquidynamics, Sherwin Williams and more. The company plans to add at least three new supply vendors each month throughout the balance of the year to further their support of the independent shop owner, the Automotive Training Institute (ATI) membership base, and all installers throughout the industry.