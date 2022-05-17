IWDC Names Senior Accounting Manager

Tim Springer will lead the cooperative's accounting team.

May 17th, 2022
Industrial Distribution staff
Screen Shot 2022 05 17 At 1 51 42 Pm
IWDC

The Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative announced Tuesday that Tim Springer joined the co-op as senior accounting manager on May 11.

IWDC President and CEO Frank Kasnick wrote that Springer will lead the group's accounting team responsible for payments, receipts and centralized invoicing.

"In this role, Tim will be accountable for driving accuracy and productivity as well as enhancing the invoice processing support our members and vendor partners rely upon," Kasnick wrote.

Springer previously held accounting and leadership positions at The Cellular Connection, and formerly worked as an operations analyst at Biomet Orthopedics and an internal auditor at Symmetry Medical.

