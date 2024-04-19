BlackHawk Industrial Expands Vending Operations

TULSA, Okla. — BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, on Thursday announced two key appointments to its national Supply Chain Solutions vending operations team.

BlackHawk is focused on enhancing customer service and efficiency and is rapidly becoming a well-known force in providing comprehensive vending solutions to companies of all sizes as it further strengthens and expands its position as a premier choice for Supply Chain Solutions vending operations.

These strategic appointments underscore BlackHawk's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and its dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction:

Troy Deans steps into the newly created role of Redeployment Center Supervisor, bringing with him a wealth of leadership experience forged over 35 years of dedicated military service in the Army, Army Reserve, and Minnesota Army National Guard. His extensive background in the military underscores the importance of discipline, strategic planning, and teamwork, making him a crucial asset to the team.

“I look forward to contributing to the BlackHawk team, SCS, and our customers,” said Deans. “I am excited to take on the role as the Redeployment Center Supervisor and am dedicated to enhancing BlackHawk's ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Jesse Mestas joins BlackHawk as the West Coast Regional Vending Solutions Manager and has a lengthy career and comprehensive background in inventory management. His tenure at AutoCrib and Magnum Venus Products allows him to seamlessly step into a leadership role within the vending solutions team. His proven track record of spearheading transformative efforts within the composite industry highlights his dedication to innovation and operational excellence.

“I am eager to bring my expertise to the SCS team and contribute to the continued success of BlackHawk," Mestas said. "I feel my wealth of experience uniquely positions me to drive impactful strategies that enhance efficiency and drive value for both BlackHawk and our customers."

“Both Troy and Jesse are extremely talented individuals and true experts in their field,” said Bob Miller, BlackHawk’s director of Supply Chain Services. “Their unwavering passion, combined experience, and relentless dedication to excellence will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to deliver unparalleled service and innovative supply chain services to our customers both now and well into the future.”

These appointments come at a strategic time for BlackHawk Industrial, as the company accelerates its growth strategy and expands its capabilities to better serve industrial manufacturers globally. It is intent on creating additional value for industrial manufacturers by expanding into new geographic markets to reach more of their production facilities: expanding its product offering to provide broader products and services end-users value; and investing in sales channels which improve the effectiveness of its technical sales resources.

The company is committed to optimizing customer-facing processes and ensuring sustained success in the industry. With a focus on fostering organic sales growth, expanding margins, and leveraging operational excellence, every team member's dedication and hard work are pivotal. BlackHawk seeks to enhance its market position and deliver even greater value to its customers.