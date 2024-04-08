Motion Names New President

The distributor's chief commercial and technology officer was promoted to lead the business.

Genuine Parts Company
Apr 8, 2024
Motion office, Houston, Jan. 2021.
Motion office, Houston, Jan. 2021.
iStock.com/Brett_Hondow

ATLANTA — Genuine Parts Company, a leading global distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, announced that its board of directors has appointed James F. Howe to the position of president, Motion, effective April 1.

James HoweJames HoweGenuine Parts Co.With nearly three decades of dedicated service to the company, Howe brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

Most recently, Howe served as the executive vice president and chief commercial and technology officer, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the corporate trajectory of Motion. His leadership in overseeing e-commerce, strategic pricing, sales excellence, corporate accounts and human resources has been instrumental in driving the company's success.

In his new capacity, Howe will continue to report to Randy Breaux, group president, GPC North America.

"James has an impressive history, having served in numerous executive roles during his long career at Motion," said Paul Donahue, chairman and CEO. "His extensive experience makes him an excellent choice to lead Motion. We feel confident that under James's leadership, our talented and experienced Motion team will continue to achieve great results."

Latest in Staffing Changes
Motion office, Houston, Jan. 2021.
Motion Names New President
April 8, 2024
5f0xn5yn ezn
Rexel Executive Named to Lead Capital Electric
April 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 3 58 39 Pm 63dc321c98e8f 66042401bbca3
Border States Names Jason Seger as President, CEO
April 1, 2024
I Stock 1326716574
Graybar Appoints New Sales Executive
March 28, 2024
Related Stories
5f0xn5yn ezn
Staffing Changes
Rexel Executive Named to Lead Capital Electric
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 3 58 39 Pm 63dc321c98e8f 66042401bbca3
Staffing Changes
Border States Names Jason Seger as President, CEO
I Stock 1326716574
Staffing Changes
Graybar Appoints New Sales Executive
Contact Us Hero 6569f908964f7
Staffing Changes
Timken Names ABB Executive as Next CEO
More in Staffing Changes
5f0xn5yn ezn
Staffing Changes
Rexel Executive Named to Lead Capital Electric
The subsidiary operates throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.
April 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 3 58 39 Pm 63dc321c98e8f 66042401bbca3
Staffing Changes
Border States Names Jason Seger as President, CEO
David White officially retired as chief executive on Sunday.
April 1, 2024
I Stock 1326716574
Staffing Changes
Graybar Appoints New Sales Executive
She will succeed the company's retiring senior vice president of sales.
March 28, 2024
Contact Us Hero 6569f908964f7
Staffing Changes
Timken Names ABB Executive as Next CEO
The company's current chief executive will move into an advisory role in September.
March 27, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 3 58 39 Pm 63dc321c98e8f
Staffing Changes
Border States CEO to Retire Next Week
The company's president will take over as part of a previously announced transition.
March 27, 2024
Viega LLC training center, Nashua, N.H.
Staffing Changes
Viega Adds BBB Industries Executive
Andreas Reger will succeed Markus Brettschneider, who was appointed as the group's CEO.
March 25, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 22 At 2 08 47 Pm
Staffing Changes
Bull Moose Tube Names Interim Chief Executive
John Krupinski was appointed following the unexpected passing of President and CEO Tom Modrowski.
March 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 20 At 2 18 28 Pm
Staffing Changes
White Cap Names Chief Supply Chain Officer
He previously held executive roles at Transplace/Uber Freight and Walmart.
March 20, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1 649de8db6e632
Staffing Changes
Longtime Graybar Sales Exec Announces Retirement
Dave Maxwell joined the company nearly 40 years ago.
March 20, 2024
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702 65c15c89eb3cb
Staffing Changes
Crawford Names Houston Branch Manager
Trey East will lead and develop associates in the distributor's largest market.
March 20, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 14 At 3 54 22 Pm
Staffing Changes
Kennametal Names New Chief Executive
Chris Rossi will retire in June after seven years leading the company.
March 14, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 05 11 At 1 58 12 Pm 627c075949d26
Staffing Changes
Wright Names New Assistant VP
Gregg Futey will have a role in business development, financial administration and marketing.
March 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f 64b99279768a6 64e3b94412fdc 65c3e2e01e7a8
Staffing Changes
Kodiak Names New Sun Mountain, American Builders Supply Executives
The appointments reflect the company's "commitment to cultivating top talent."
March 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 05 11 At 12 49 14 Pm 645d2acbb2f85 6553d61f8bb58
Staffing Changes
NIBCO Promotes New Sales VP
Joe Choflet will assume oversight of marketing for plastic and metal fittings and valves.
March 8, 2024
I Stock 1291268367
Staffing Changes
Grainger Nominates Stericycle CEO to Board
Cindy Miller has also held executive positions at UPS.
March 7, 2024