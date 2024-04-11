Vallen Distribution Announces New Executives

The appointments follow Vallen's acquisition of Wesco Integrated Supply.

BELMONT, N.C. — Vallen Distribution, a provider of indirect industrial supply chain solutions, vendor managed inventory and technical services, on Thursday announced key executive leadership positions, effective immediately.

The appointments follow Vallen's recently completed acquisition of Wesco Integrated Supply from Wesco International, and represent a combined leadership structure to further position Vallen as the premier supply chain services provider for customers and suppliers worldwide.

Chuck Delph, CEO of Vallen, said:

"Establishing a combined leadership team and structure is a key milestone as we bring these two organizations together. Vallen sits in a unique position in the market as the only broadline industrial distribution business with our expansive supply chain solution offering and serving as the single largest integrator in the world. Investing in world-class talent and innovation across the enterprise is a key priority. Our combined management team is structured to benefit customers, suppliers, and associates and to take advantage of a larger organization with deliberate value-focused activities and results."

  • Kevin Pugh will serve as president of Vallen U.S. while also being directly responsible for industrial field sales, inside sales, purchasing, planning, vendor managed inventory programs and the Vallen Safety Services business; he will report to Delph. Pugh joined Wesco International in 1998 and has held several leadership roles, most recently serving as vice president at WIS.
  • Kyle Weber will serve as Vallen's president of global integrated supply and will be responsible for accelerating Vallen's value proposition in the market and delivering on performance metrics; he will report to Delph. Weber joined Vallen in 1996 and previously served as vice president, integrated supply.
  • Will Lutz will serve as Vallen's chief business development officer and will be responsible for identifying enterprise customers across a multitude of verticals to accelerate growth for the industrial distribution and integrated supply business units. He will report to Delph. Lutz is a 33-year veteran in the industrial distribution industry and previously served as Vallen's executive vice president, sales.
