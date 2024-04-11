Vallen Distribution Announces New Executives

BELMONT, N.C. — Vallen Distribution, a provider of indirect industrial supply chain solutions, vendor managed inventory and technical services, on Thursday announced key executive leadership positions, effective immediately.

The appointments follow Vallen's recently completed acquisition of Wesco Integrated Supply from Wesco International, and represent a combined leadership structure to further position Vallen as the premier supply chain services provider for customers and suppliers worldwide.

Chuck Delph, CEO of Vallen, said:

"Establishing a combined leadership team and structure is a key milestone as we bring these two organizations together. Vallen sits in a unique position in the market as the only broadline industrial distribution business with our expansive supply chain solution offering and serving as the single largest integrator in the world. Investing in world-class talent and innovation across the enterprise is a key priority. Our combined management team is structured to benefit customers, suppliers, and associates and to take advantage of a larger organization with deliberate value-focused activities and results."