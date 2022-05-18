Danfoss Power Solutions Appoints President of Hydrostatics Division

Tony Welter will be a key member of the company's power solutions leadership.

May 18th, 2022
Danfoss
Screen Shot 2022 05 18 At 2 00 09 Pm
Danfoss

NORDBORG, Denmark – Danfoss Power Solutions, a world-class provider of hydraulic and electric solutions for the construction, agriculture and other on- and off-highway vehicle markets, has appointed Tony Welter as the new president of its hydrostatics division, effective immediately.

Based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, he will be a key member of the Power Solutions leadership team and report directly to Eric Alström, president of Danfoss Power Solutions.

Welter came to Danfoss Power Solutions from Eaton Hydraulics, where he held the position of vice president of the fluid conveyance division. Since joining Eaton in 1998, he has fulfilled several key roles, always finding new ways to meet customer needs, drive process excellence and contribute to company growth.

“I’m very excited about working with our talented Hydrostatics division team, who share the same passion for providing innovative, value-added solutions to our customers,” Welter said. “I take great pride when I see equipment in the field or on a construction site that is powered by a Danfoss hydrostatic solution. Our products are making a difference across the industry, and that is very rewarding. In addition, we have a strong development pipeline of new, innovative technology and solutions that will fuel growth and provide our customers with increased levels of efficiency and productivity.”   

Welter is replacing Astrid Mozes, who has been appointed president of Danfoss Developing Regions and a member of the Danfoss Group executive team. In his new role, Tony’s experience in the hydraulics industry, collaborative approach and passion for innovative solutions, will be a great fit in driving further accomplishments in an already successful business.

“I’m proud that we have such a strong leader in place to take over the role as president for our hydrostatics division," Alström said. "Tony has an impressive background in hydraulics and showed strong leadership during the merger, especially in transitioning the hydrostatics business.”

