Dakota Supply Group Announces Regional General Manager

He will lead the company's seven branches in the Michigan region.

May 16th, 2022
Dakota Supply Group
Screen Shot 2022 05 16 At 9 18 41 Am
Dakota Supply Group

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Tom Podsiadlik has joined Dakota Supply Group as the regional general manager in Michigan. Podsiadlik will be responsible for providing direct leadership for all seven branches in the Michigan region and the development of the regional management team.

He will be based out of DSG’s office in Sterling Heights and be part of DSG’s leadership team.

Before joining DSG, Tom has built 30 years of multi-site, industrial distribution experience throughout Michigan. In addition, he has developed and executed growth strategies which include initiatives for market penetration including, greenfield branch starts, developing new supplier partnerships and acquisitions.

“Tom’s focus on culture, excellence and safety aligns with DSG’s core values,” said Mike Meiresonne, DSG’s chief operating officer. “His leadership will be a key part in leading DSG into the future in Michigan.”

“DSG’s entry into the Michigan market is exciting and demonstrates the company’s commitment to growth and expansion,” Podsiadlik said. “I’m extremely excited to be joining this group of vibrant employee owner’s and look forward to strengthening our position in this key market. The future is bright.”

DSG is one of the Midwest’s leading distributors of innovative products and services for electrical, plumbing, HVAC/R, utility, communications, automation, waterworks, and on-site sewer, water and well. DSG is a 100% employee-owned company with over 850 employee-owners in 46 locations across six states.

