Trucker Tools Appoints New COO

He succeeds now-CEO Kary Jablonski.

May 24th, 2022
Trucker Tools
Screen Shot 2022 05 24 At 2 03 18 Pm

RESTON, Va. Trucker Tools, a leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry, announced Tuesday it has appointed Rohit Bezewada as chief operating officer.

Bezewada joins Trucker Tools from J.P. Morgan, where he was an investment banker. Prior to that, he held several management positions with Uber, leading global business development efforts and progressing through strategic planning and operations roles. He succeeds Kary Jablonski, who earlier this year was named Trucker Tools' chief executive officer.

“Rohit is an accomplished executive who brings over 10 years of cross-functional experience across engineering, product, strategy, business development and finance to Trucker Tools,” Jablonski said. “We are excited to welcome him to the Trucker Tools team and look forward to his leadership and expertise as we continue to scale the company and provide sustained value for our customers.”

The Trucker Tools platform, founded in 2013, deploys a suite of mobile-based, highly collaborative and intuitive digital freight management tools used by freight brokers, logistics providers and truckers to automate and streamline common business processes in truckload freight transportation.

