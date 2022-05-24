Streamlight Announces Sales, Marketing Promotions

EAGLEVILLE, Pa., — Streamlight Inc., a global provider of high-performance lighting tools, announced three key sales and marketing appointments designed to enhance the company’s position as in the U.S. and worldwide markets.

Dawn Dalldorf-Jackson has been promoted to the newly created position of vice president, distribution and business development. In her new role, she will be responsible for overall channel management and strategy development across all divisions, including developing a comprehensive global distribution plan and overseeing national accounts. She joined Streamlight in 2001, holding several sales positions in the company’s industrial sales division before being appointed its director in 2007. She formerly was national accounts manager and national sales manager for M.A. Ford Manufacturing Company Inc., Davenport, Iowa. She holds an MBA from Ashford University and a bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in international business from Marycrest International University in Davenport.

Allen Lance has been promoted to the newly created position of vice president, sales . He will be responsible for developing the company’s global sales plan, managing all sales department personnel and budgets, and developing and implementing field sales plans and business development priorities across divisions and within potential new markets. Lance joined Streamlight in 2001, holding positions in the company’s fire/rescue sales division before being appointed its director. In 2012, he was appointed director of international business development, where he led the company’s global sales operations. Before joining Streamlight, Lance was the central regional sales manager for the technical products division of Bacou-Dalloz, a worldwide manufacturer of personal protective equipment. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida.

Tami Klem-Marquardt has been promoted to director of marketing , where she will be responsible for directing the marketing function, including developing and implementing the corporate marketing plan. She joined Streamlight in 1995 as a marketing communications assistant and has since held a variety of marketing and sales roles. She most recently served as marketing manager, where she led U.S. and European media programs and brand building efforts. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications/English from Cabrini College.

“All three of these individuals are outstanding, veteran contributors to Streamlight,” said Michael Dineen, Streamlight's chief revenue officer. “They bring a broad range of sales, marketing and managerial experience to their new positions, and I am confident that their efforts will help us to continue to strengthen and grow our sales leadership position worldwide, and further distinguish the Streamlight brand.”