RG Group Announces New CEO, COO

The company said a succession plan had been in the works for three years.

Apr 20th, 2022
Industrial Distribution staff
RG Group

Pennsylvania motion control and fluid handling product manufacturer and distributor RG Group announced the new executive team that will take over the company later this year.

Steve Bennis, most recently the company's chief operating officer, will become CEO effective Aug. 1. He will be succeeded by Patrick Gross as the new president and COO of distribution services. Current President and CEO Rich Freeh will become executive advisor to the chairman of the RG Industries board. 

“A successful corporate succession plan has been in the works for the last three years," Freeh said in a statement. "The post-COVID period is here, and I believe this is the ideal time for Steve to assume the CEO role. Steve and I have been working closely over the last 24 months to ensure a seamless transition for our customers, vendor partners and, most importantly, our associates."

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to assume the role of CEO of a family-based successful motion control business," Bennis said. "I have been fortunate to enjoy and to learn from our leadership team and with Randy and Rich’s support, I will continue to reinforce a culture that is driven by our core values.

"As we build around our core motion control business, my plan is to invest heavily in emerging technologies which will provide fast growth and a significant return on investment in the next three to five years. Attracting new technical talent while continuing to develop our current team is paramount to this plan.”

