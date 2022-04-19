Summit Electric Supply Appoints Vice President of Operations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ed Gerber, president and CEO of Summit Electric Supply, announced Monday that industry veteran Dwayne Roberts has joined Summit as vice president of operations.

Reporting directly to Gerber, Roberts will lead inventory management & procurement, pricing & profitability, service center & customer service operations, logistics & fleet management, and the company's quality & safety programs.

"We are thrilled to have Dwayne join our team," said Gerber. "He brings over 20 years of deep operational experience and has an impressive track record of increasing responsibility and career-long success."

In 2000, Roberts joined Graybar after graduating from Appalachian State University with an accounting degree. His career fast-tracked from various accounting roles to district accountant of a $430 million region. His success ultimately led to his promotion to director of operations for the $600 million California region.

In 2017, Dwayne was promoted to director of operations for Graybar's $700 million Texas region. His responsibilities included a 300+ person operations team, which spanned two regional distribution centers and 18 branch locations.

"Dwayne brings a unique combination of financial and operational experience plus a strong working knowledge of both the ERP and inventory management platforms we use at Summit. He knows what success looks like and what it takes to get there. There is no doubt that Dwayne will be a major contributor in helping scale Summit to more than double our current size," said Gerber.

Roberts will be based in Summit's Irving, Texas, service center.