Summit Electric Supply Appoints Vice President of Operations

He will lead the company's inventory, pricing, logistics and services.

Apr 19th, 2022
Summit Electric Supply
Screen Shot 2022 04 19 At 1 29 37 Pm
Summit Electric Supply

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ed Gerber, president and CEO of Summit Electric Supply, announced Monday that industry veteran Dwayne Roberts has joined Summit as vice president of operations.

Reporting directly to Gerber, Roberts will lead inventory management & procurement, pricing & profitability, service center & customer service operations, logistics & fleet management, and the company's quality & safety programs.

"We are thrilled to have Dwayne join our team," said Gerber. "He brings over 20 years of deep operational experience and has an impressive track record of increasing responsibility and career-long success."

In 2000, Roberts joined Graybar after graduating from Appalachian State University with an accounting degree. His career fast-tracked from various accounting roles to district accountant of a $430 million region. His success ultimately led to his promotion to director of operations for the $600 million California region.

In 2017, Dwayne was promoted to director of operations for Graybar's $700 million Texas region. His responsibilities included a 300+ person operations team, which spanned two regional distribution centers and 18 branch locations.

"Dwayne brings a unique combination of financial and operational experience plus a strong working knowledge of both the ERP and inventory management platforms we use at Summit. He knows what success looks like and what it takes to get there. There is no doubt that Dwayne will be a major contributor in helping scale Summit to more than double our current size," said Gerber.

Roberts will be based in Summit's Irving, Texas, service center.

More in Staffing Changes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 6th, 2022
13667820 1078171412219890 3313302750262508992 O
Heads Up: ID Will Have a New Editor on Monday
Mike Hockett's last day as ID's Managing Editor is Friday, March 24. Find out who will be taking over the day-to-day reins.
Mar 24th, 2022
H8i0c4ab3gsp6zkwhv9ih8hmy1y2
Kimberly-Clark CFO to Retire, be Succeeded by Mondelez Exec
Maria Henry is set to leave KC on April 22, when she will be succeeded by Nelson Urdaneta.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Summit
Summit Electric Appoints New Marketing Leader
Industry veteran Sheila Hernandez now leads the company’s marketing efforts, which have recently been expanded.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Solve Industrial Motion Group 618981af79b51
Staying Busy, Solve Industrial Motion Appoints New COO
It follows a handful of recent staffing announcements and an acquisition over the past 13 months.
Mar 21st, 2022
Tompkins Solutions Logo 2021 Ntl 61940c9d33d91 62179e4f55e5e
Tompkins Solutions New VP of Sales
Brian Crowle joins the company after previously serving in roles at Toyota Material Handling and Honeywell Intelligrated.
Mar 17th, 2022
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4 61e6ce0a3e5dc
Lawless Makes Promotion at Operations Integration VP
Previously serving as Lawless' warehouse and operations manager since 2017, David King's role expands with the manufacturer's rep.
Mar 16th, 2022
Sandvik Coromant Logo
Sandvik Coromant Appoints Head of Sustainable Business
That role includes developing, influencing and delivering the machining tools supplier's sustainability strategy.
Mar 16th, 2022
Bgi Logo Rgb Color 2x 6213bfa951a93
CEO of Barnes Group Takes Temporary Leave of Absence
The company's SVP of finance and CFO is taking over CEO duties in the interim.
Mar 11th, 2022
270155169 4986443994712801 2564618375109130093 N
NEFCO to Have New Leadership on April 4
The construction supplies distributor has announced a succession plan and leadership promotions.
Mar 9th, 2022
1
Rexel USA Names Former HD Supply Exec as New CEO
See who will succeed Jeff Baker, who is retiring after 15 years with Rexel USA.
Mar 8th, 2022
Alro Jx
Distributor Alro Steel Appoints New Chairman & CEO
The metals, industrial supplies and plastics distributor is keeping leadership in the family.
Mar 8th, 2022