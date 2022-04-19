Tompkins Solutions Names New Sales Executive

He will develop the supply chain consulting firm's new and existing distribution operations.

Apr 19th, 2022
Tompkins Solutions
Screen Shot 2022 04 19 At 1 20 31 Pm

RALEIGH, N.C. – Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and services firm, announced Tuesday that Jack Kaser has joined the company as vice president of sales.

In this role, Kaser will be responsible for engaging with executive leaders on new growth expansions, optimizing existing distribution and fulfillment center operations, and building long-term client and partner relationships.

Kaser has more than 30 years of experience leading national sales initiatives, increasing profits and solving complex problems for top brands in a wide range of industries, including retail, apparel, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, health care, technology, and consumer goods. Prior to joining Tompkins, Kaser was responsible for system sales and aftermarket support for Honeywell Intelligrated, and also served as regional vice president for FlexPAC Inc. He previously founded a growth strategy consulting firm and was awarded “Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year” by his hometown of Dayton, Ohio, for business excellence.

“We are excited to welcome Jack to the Tompkins team,” said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. “His ability to build relationships, work with cross-functional teams and enhance sales performance is an ideal fit for our organization and our clients.”

In response to the company’s rapid expansion, Tompkins Solutions is currently seeking talented supply chain professionals to join their team. To learn more about the available positions, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com or contact us at info@tompkinsinc.com.

More in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 11th, 2022
13667820 1078171412219890 3313302750262508992 O
Heads Up: ID Will Have a New Editor on Monday
Mike Hockett's last day as ID's Managing Editor is Friday, March 24. Find out who will be taking over the day-to-day reins.
Mar 24th, 2022
H8i0c4ab3gsp6zkwhv9ih8hmy1y2
Kimberly-Clark CFO to Retire, be Succeeded by Mondelez Exec
Maria Henry is set to leave KC on April 22, when she will be succeeded by Nelson Urdaneta.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Summit
Summit Electric Appoints New Marketing Leader
Industry veteran Sheila Hernandez now leads the company’s marketing efforts, which have recently been expanded.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Solve Industrial Motion Group 618981af79b51
Staying Busy, Solve Industrial Motion Appoints New COO
It follows a handful of recent staffing announcements and an acquisition over the past 13 months.
Mar 21st, 2022
Tompkins Solutions Logo 2021 Ntl 61940c9d33d91 62179e4f55e5e
Tompkins Solutions New VP of Sales
Brian Crowle joins the company after previously serving in roles at Toyota Material Handling and Honeywell Intelligrated.
Mar 17th, 2022
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4 61e6ce0a3e5dc
Lawless Makes Promotion at Operations Integration VP
Previously serving as Lawless' warehouse and operations manager since 2017, David King's role expands with the manufacturer's rep.
Mar 16th, 2022
Sandvik Coromant Logo
Sandvik Coromant Appoints Head of Sustainable Business
That role includes developing, influencing and delivering the machining tools supplier's sustainability strategy.
Mar 16th, 2022
Bgi Logo Rgb Color 2x 6213bfa951a93
CEO of Barnes Group Takes Temporary Leave of Absence
The company's SVP of finance and CFO is taking over CEO duties in the interim.
Mar 11th, 2022
270155169 4986443994712801 2564618375109130093 N
NEFCO to Have New Leadership on April 4
The construction supplies distributor has announced a succession plan and leadership promotions.
Mar 9th, 2022
1
Rexel USA Names Former HD Supply Exec as New CEO
See who will succeed Jeff Baker, who is retiring after 15 years with Rexel USA.
Mar 8th, 2022
Alro Jx
Distributor Alro Steel Appoints New Chairman & CEO
The metals, industrial supplies and plastics distributor is keeping leadership in the family.
Mar 8th, 2022