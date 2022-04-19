Tompkins Solutions Names New Sales Executive

RALEIGH, N.C. – Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and services firm, announced Tuesday that Jack Kaser has joined the company as vice president of sales.

In this role, Kaser will be responsible for engaging with executive leaders on new growth expansions, optimizing existing distribution and fulfillment center operations, and building long-term client and partner relationships.

Kaser has more than 30 years of experience leading national sales initiatives, increasing profits and solving complex problems for top brands in a wide range of industries, including retail, apparel, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, health care, technology, and consumer goods. Prior to joining Tompkins, Kaser was responsible for system sales and aftermarket support for Honeywell Intelligrated, and also served as regional vice president for FlexPAC Inc. He previously founded a growth strategy consulting firm and was awarded “Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year” by his hometown of Dayton, Ohio, for business excellence.

“We are excited to welcome Jack to the Tompkins team,” said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. “His ability to build relationships, work with cross-functional teams and enhance sales performance is an ideal fit for our organization and our clients.”

In response to the company’s rapid expansion, Tompkins Solutions is currently seeking talented supply chain professionals to join their team. To learn more about the available positions, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com or contact us at info@tompkinsinc.com.