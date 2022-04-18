MSC Industrial Supply Names Chief Digital Information Officer

He will oversee the distributor's digital strategy, e-commerce, vending solutions, technology and advanced analytics.

Apr 18th, 2022
MSC Industrial Supply Co.
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 3 25 45 Pm
MSC

MELVILLE, N.Y., and DAVIDSON, N.C. — MSC Industrial Supply Co. announced Monday that John Hill has joined the company as senior vice president and chief digital information officer.

Hill will have overall responsibility for digital strategy, e-commerce, vending solutions, technology and advanced analytics. He joins MSC from Carhartt, where he served as chief digital and information officer. During his six-year tenure with the workwear company, Hill was responsible for the company’s digital and technology strategies and led the company through an end-to-end digital transformation. He previously served as vice president, solutions delivery at W.W. Grainger and was responsible for leading all application development and maintenance for the company.

Before that, he was chief information officer and vice president, business transformation at the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) for the province of Ontario, Canada. He also has held leadership positions in IT, strategic planning, business development and strategic sourcing at Roche, General Motors, Supply Access and IBM. He began his career as an officer in the United States Air Force.

Hill received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the United States Air Force Academy and a master’s degree in administrative management from Bowie State University. He will receive a doctorate degree in business administration from the Florida Institute of Technology in May 2022.

“Technology is at the forefront of delivering value to our customers and enhancing our ability to solve their mission-critical challenges on the plant floor. John brings exceptional experience in driving and implementing technology strategies that will help accelerate our digital transformation so we can achieve our mission of being the best industrial supply distributor in the world,” said MSC President and CEO Erik Gershwind.

“I am very pleased to be joining MSC, which has experienced, high-performing IT, e-commerce and vending teams," Hill said. "I am looking forward to helping MSC take the next step in its digital transformation, so we can support our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders at the highest level.”

