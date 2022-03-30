Arrow Electronics Announces Departure of CFO

Arrow Electronics on Monday announced the departure of Christopher D. Stansbury, the company's senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective Apr. 1.

Arrow said it has retained an executive recruiting firm and initiated a search for a new chief financial officer. Rick Seidlitz, the company's vice president, corporate controller and principal accounting officer, will assume the responsibilities of principal financial officer on an interim basis.

Stansbury's departure is not related to the Arrow's operations, financial reporting or controls, the company said in a statement.