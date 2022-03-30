Arrow Electronics Announces Departure of CFO

The company's vice president and principal accounting officer will take over on an interim basis.

Mar 30th, 2022
Industrial Distribution staff
Screen Shot 2022 03 30 At 2 26 57 Pm
Arrow Electronics Inc.

Arrow Electronics on Monday announced the departure of Christopher D. Stansbury, the company's senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective Apr. 1.

Arrow said it has retained an executive recruiting firm and initiated a search for a new chief financial officer. Rick Seidlitz, the company's vice president, corporate controller and principal accounting officer, will assume the responsibilities of principal financial officer on an interim basis.

Stansbury's departure is not related to the Arrow's operations, financial reporting or controls, the company said in a statement.

More in Staffing Changes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 1st, 2022
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4 61e6ce0a3e5dc
Lawless Makes Promotion at Operations Integration VP
Previously serving as Lawless' warehouse and operations manager since 2017, David King's role expands with the manufacturer's rep.
Mar 16th, 2022
Sandvik Coromant Logo
Sandvik Coromant Appoints Head of Sustainable Business
That role includes developing, influencing and delivering the machining tools supplier's sustainability strategy.
Mar 16th, 2022
Bgi Logo Rgb Color 2x 6213bfa951a93
CEO of Barnes Group Takes Temporary Leave of Absence
The company's SVP of finance and CFO is taking over CEO duties in the interim.
Mar 11th, 2022
270155169 4986443994712801 2564618375109130093 N
NEFCO to Have New Leadership on April 4
The construction supplies distributor has announced a succession plan and leadership promotions.
Mar 9th, 2022
1
Rexel USA Names Former HD Supply Exec as New CEO
See who will succeed Jeff Baker, who is retiring after 15 years with Rexel USA.
Mar 8th, 2022
Alro Jx
Distributor Alro Steel Appoints New Chairman & CEO
The metals, industrial supplies and plastics distributor is keeping leadership in the family.
Mar 8th, 2022
Kimball Midwest B 608ad63620148
Kimball Midwest Names New CIO
See who now leads the MRO distributor's information technology and business intelligence teams.
Mar 7th, 2022
Partner With Customer Web Banner Jan2022 Final
ORS Nasco and MEDCO Appoint New COO
A well-known industry veteran takes over operational leadership for the master industrial wholesaler.
Mar 4th, 2022
Solve Logo 4 C 61bb55231faf2
Solve Industrial Motion Appoints New CIO
It's the first of several new hires slated to join Solve’s executive leadership team.
Mar 4th, 2022
Motions
Motion Names New Leader for Southeast Group
A 26-year company veteran has been promoted to lead the region as its new vice president.
Mar 4th, 2022
Tompkins Solutions Logo 2021 Ntl 61940c9d33d91
Tompkins Solutions Names New President & CEO
See who will succeed Denny McKnight, who is retiring after more than 30 years with the company.
Feb 24th, 2022