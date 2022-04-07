Lawson Products Names Corporate Development Executive

He will direct the group's acquisition and integration activities.

Apr 7th, 2022
Lawson Products Inc.
Lawson Products

CHICAGO — Lawson Products Inc. on Wednesday announce the expansion of its executive leadership team through the appointment of Matt Boyce as senior vice president of corporate development.

Boyce brings more than 15 years in corporate development to the Lawson team. He has experience partnering with business leadership and key stakeholders to develop both organic and inorganic growth strategies that include sourcing M&A opportunities, executing strategic initiatives, and leading dozens of successful corporate transactions. In his capacity, Boyce will direct acquisition and integration activities for the Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services operating companies to further accelerate growth.

“We are fortunate and delighted to have Matt join our leadership team and work alongside our LKCM Headwater team to accelerate our M&A efforts," said Lawson Products Chairman J. Bryan King. "He brings energy, leadership, and creativity to this role, and he is a critical addition to the team to further accelerate growth within these businesses. We have the benefit of working with Matt previously where he successfully led a robust M&A strategy for one of our specialty distribution business, so we know his strengths and capabilities, as well as his proven track record of successful transactions and integrations.”

“I am excited to join the executive leadership team at Lawson and am eager to further strengthen these successful businesses by helping accelerate and drive the execution of the collective inorganic growth strategies,” Boyce said. “Each of the specialty distribution businesses are well-known and highly respected in their industries. They have all established a solid foundation to build upon and I look forward to adding my experience and energy to these efforts. The team and I will be laser focused on building scale through accretive investments and generating long-term shareholder value.”

Boyce joins Lawson from Carlisle Companies Inc., where he worked as the director of corporate development since 2015. Prior to joining Carlisle, Boyce held the role of director in Industrial Distribution Group’s finance team, leading mergers and acquisitions for the company. Prior to his time at IDG, Boyce spent 12 years with Carlisle Companies Inc. in various finance and corporate development leadership roles. Matt earned his undergraduate degree in Finance from Linfield University and an MBA from the Graziadio Business School at Pepperdine University.

