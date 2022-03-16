Sandvik Coromant Appoints Head of Sustainable Business

That role includes developing, influencing and delivering the machining tools supplier's sustainability strategy.

Mar 16th, 2022
Sandvik Coromant
Sandvik Coromant Logo

MEBANE, NC — Camilla Nevstad Bruzelius, currently Deputy Head of Global Agenda Department at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, has been appointed Head of Sustainable Business at Sandvik Coromant as of March 21.

Camilla Nevstad BruzeliusCamilla Nevstad BruzeliusAs the new Head of Sustainable Business, Camilla’s main task will be to create and drive the Sandvik Coromant Sustainable Business Program, which includes developing, influencing and delivering the organization’s Sustainability strategy, covering operations as well as the company offering and customer operations.

Another key responsibility will be to support Heads of Business functions and leaders within the organization to deliver a better-integrated Sustainability strategy and demonstrate progress against set Sustainable Business objectives. Camilla will, in her capacity, also engage in Communication and Marketing of Sustainable Business campaigns to internal and external stakeholders.

Camilla holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in International Law from Lund University. She has 20 years of experience from various positions within the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, most recently as Deputy Head of Global Agenda Department. She has vast experience of working with the global sustainability agenda 2030, international environmental and climate issues and questions related to energy, circular economy and multilateral cooperation.

Camilla has also served as head of the Sustainability Group at the Swedish Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York and Chief of Staff to the Minister for International Development Cooperation and Climate.

“We are extremely happy to have Camilla joining Sandvik Coromant as our new Head of Sustainability. We feel that she has excellent qualifications and a diverse background that will help us to reach our goals of operating as a Sustainable Business and helping our customers to operate their businesses sustainably as well. Camilla will be a true asset to our growing team,” said Magnus Ekback, Vice President Strategy and Business Development for Sandvik Coromant.

Part of global industrial engineering group Sandvik, Sandvik Coromant is at the forefront of manufacturing tools, machining solutions and knowledge that drive industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and into the next industrial era. Educational support, extensive R&D investment and strong customer partnerships ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 3,100 patents worldwide, employs over 7,900 staff, and is represented in 150 countries.

More in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 1st, 2022
Partner With Customer Web Banner Jan2022 Final
ORS Nasco and MEDCO Appoint New COO
A well-known industry veteran takes over operational leadership for the master industrial wholesaler.
Mar 4th, 2022
Solve Logo 4 C 61bb55231faf2
Solve Industrial Motion Appoints New CIO
It's the first of several new hires slated to join Solve’s executive leadership team.
Mar 4th, 2022
Motions
Motion Names New Leader for Southeast Group
A 26-year company veteran has been promoted to lead the region as its new vice president.
Mar 4th, 2022
Tompkins Solutions Logo 2021 Ntl 61940c9d33d91
Tompkins Solutions Names New President & CEO
See who will succeed Denny McKnight, who is retiring after more than 30 years with the company.
Feb 24th, 2022
1500x500
Elevated Work Platform Maker JLG Adds Product Manager
The Pennsylvania-based company has named a new director for its scissor lifts, vertical lifts and low-level access lifts.
Feb 22nd, 2022
I Stock 1314611447
Sherwin-Williams to Have New President & COO on March 1
The paints giant also announced a new leader for its Performance Coatings business.
Feb 21st, 2022
Mrc 2
MRC Global Announces May Chairman Succession
See who will succeed Rhys Best at the PVF distributor, which reports its 2021 Q4 and full year earnings on Feb. 15.
Feb 11th, 2022
Jgb Enterprises Werwe
JGB Enterprises Expands Executive Team With 2 Key Appointments
The distributor of hose products and accessories has added a new VP of industrial sales and a leader for government services.
Feb 9th, 2022
Proton Logo 1 61e71c420762b
Proton.ai Adds 2 Key Executives
The company, which provides an AI-powered growth platform for distributors, has appointed a chief revenue officer and VP of customer success.
Feb 4th, 2022
2 5f0fb99e10f59
Industrial Supply Company Makes EVP Promotion
Bobby Evans, who started out in the company's warehouse almost 20 years ago, moves into a senior leadership position.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Etg 6x82 5ef4d7cdd8e1e 61549edf3be39
Enerpac Tool Group Announces CFO Transition, New Americas President
Current CFO Rick Dillon is set to leave the tool maker on April 30, and the company has begun to search for his successor.
Feb 1st, 2022