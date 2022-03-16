Sandvik Coromant Appoints Head of Sustainable Business

MEBANE, NC — Camilla Nevstad Bruzelius, currently Deputy Head of Global Agenda Department at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, has been appointed Head of Sustainable Business at Sandvik Coromant as of March 21.

As the new Head of Sustainable Business, Camilla’s main task will be to create and drive the Sandvik Coromant Sustainable Business Program, which includes developing, influencing and delivering the organization’s Sustainability strategy, covering operations as well as the company offering and customer operations.

Another key responsibility will be to support Heads of Business functions and leaders within the organization to deliver a better-integrated Sustainability strategy and demonstrate progress against set Sustainable Business objectives. Camilla will, in her capacity, also engage in Communication and Marketing of Sustainable Business campaigns to internal and external stakeholders.

Camilla holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in International Law from Lund University. She has 20 years of experience from various positions within the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, most recently as Deputy Head of Global Agenda Department. She has vast experience of working with the global sustainability agenda 2030, international environmental and climate issues and questions related to energy, circular economy and multilateral cooperation.

Camilla has also served as head of the Sustainability Group at the Swedish Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York and Chief of Staff to the Minister for International Development Cooperation and Climate.

“We are extremely happy to have Camilla joining Sandvik Coromant as our new Head of Sustainability. We feel that she has excellent qualifications and a diverse background that will help us to reach our goals of operating as a Sustainable Business and helping our customers to operate their businesses sustainably as well. Camilla will be a true asset to our growing team,” said Magnus Ekback, Vice President Strategy and Business Development for Sandvik Coromant.

Part of global industrial engineering group Sandvik, Sandvik Coromant is at the forefront of manufacturing tools, machining solutions and knowledge that drive industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and into the next industrial era. Educational support, extensive R&D investment and strong customer partnerships ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 3,100 patents worldwide, employs over 7,900 staff, and is represented in 150 countries.