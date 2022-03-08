Distributor Alro Steel Appoints New Chairman & CEO

The Alro Steel Board of Directors announced March 7 that Randy Glick has been elected to the position of chief executive officer and chairman of the board.

An experienced leader, Randy started his career with Alro in 1981, working in corporate purchasing. He held various roles, including inside sales, administration management and general manager for Alro Plastics. In 1993, he became corporate operations manager, and in 2004, vice president-operations. In 2013, he was named senior vice president. Since 2016, Randy has served in his current position of executive vice president. In addition to the new roles, he will continue leading our Corporate Operations and Alro Plastics teams.

"Following my Father, the founder of Alro and an icon in the metals industry, is not an easy task," Glick said. "I am proud to be elected as the new CEO of Alro Steel, and excited to carry on the duties of our family business and the legacy that he (Al Glick) started in 1948."

Randy’s father, Al Glick, held the position of CEO and chairman of Alro Steel for the past 74 years. He started the company with his brother Robert on June 1, 1948. Al passed away on Feb. 8 in Jackson MI at age 95. Al will be greatly missed by the over 3,000 Alro teammates, their families and the Jackson community.

Alro Steel was founded in 1948 by brothers Al and Robert Glick. The company is a distributor of metals, industrial supplies, and engineering plastics. Alro is focused on offering cut-to-size metals and plastics with next-day delivery to over 50,000 customers in North America. Alro operates over 70 locations in 13 states and provides a broad inventory of products under the following companies: Alro Steel, Alro Metals, Alro Metals Outlet, Alro Industrial Supply, and Alro Plastics.