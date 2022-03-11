CEO of Barnes Group Takes Temporary Leave of Absence

The company's SVP of finance and CFO is taking over CEO duties in the interim.

Mar 11th, 2022
Barnes Group
Bgi Logo Rgb Color 2x 6213bfa951a93

BRISTOL, CT —Barnes Group Inc, a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, announced March 10 that Patrick Dempsey, Barnes president and chief executive officer, will begin a temporary leave of absence to address health matters affecting an immediate family member.

In connection with Dempsey’s leave of absence, effective March 8, the board of directors of the company appointed Julie Streich, the company’s senior vice president, finance and chief financial officer, as interim chief executive officer until Dempsey’s return. Streich will also continue to serve as the company’s senior vice president, finance and chief financial officer during this interim period.

"We fully support Patrick’s request to take this leave to focus on his family’s situation," said Thomas O. Barnes, Chairman of the Board. "The Board has complete confidence in the leadership team that Patrick has built, and the team is well-positioned to execute the Company’s strategy and effectively manage day-to-day operations."

Barnes Group Inc. pioneers technologies to help change the world. Employees across the globe are dedicated to Persistent Ingenuity – advancing what’s possible and delivering to the highest standards. We serve a wide range of end markets and customers, including healthcare, automation, packaging, aerospace, mobility, and manufacturing, delivering breakthrough products and services to shape a more inclusive and sustainable world.

Related
Bgi Logo Rgb Color @2x
Barnes Group Organic Sales, Profit Expand in Q4
Feb 21st, 2022
Barnes Asdf
Barnes Says Aerospace OEM Market Recovery Will Take Several Years
Oct 26th, 2020
Barnes Group
Barnes Group Q2 Sales Fall 37% Year-Over-Year
Jul 28th, 2020
Barnes Group
Barnes Group Trimming Workforce by 8%
Jul 8th, 2020
More in Staffing Changes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 1st, 2022
Solve Logo 4 C 61bb55231faf2
Solve Industrial Motion Appoints New CIO
It's the first of several new hires slated to join Solve’s executive leadership team.
Mar 4th, 2022
Motions
Motion Names New Leader for Southeast Group
A 26-year company veteran has been promoted to lead the region as its new vice president.
Mar 4th, 2022
Tompkins Solutions Logo 2021 Ntl 61940c9d33d91
Tompkins Solutions Names New President & CEO
See who will succeed Denny McKnight, who is retiring after more than 30 years with the company.
Feb 24th, 2022
1500x500
Elevated Work Platform Maker JLG Adds Product Manager
The Pennsylvania-based company has named a new director for its scissor lifts, vertical lifts and low-level access lifts.
Feb 22nd, 2022
I Stock 1314611447
Sherwin-Williams to Have New President & COO on March 1
The paints giant also announced a new leader for its Performance Coatings business.
Feb 21st, 2022
Mrc 2
MRC Global Announces May Chairman Succession
See who will succeed Rhys Best at the PVF distributor, which reports its 2021 Q4 and full year earnings on Feb. 15.
Feb 11th, 2022
Jgb Enterprises Werwe
JGB Enterprises Expands Executive Team With 2 Key Appointments
The distributor of hose products and accessories has added a new VP of industrial sales and a leader for government services.
Feb 9th, 2022
Proton Logo 1 61e71c420762b
Proton.ai Adds 2 Key Executives
The company, which provides an AI-powered growth platform for distributors, has appointed a chief revenue officer and VP of customer success.
Feb 4th, 2022
2 5f0fb99e10f59
Industrial Supply Company Makes EVP Promotion
Bobby Evans, who started out in the company's warehouse almost 20 years ago, moves into a senior leadership position.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Etg 6x82 5ef4d7cdd8e1e 61549edf3be39
Enerpac Tool Group Announces CFO Transition, New Americas President
Current CFO Rick Dillon is set to leave the tool maker on April 30, and the company has begun to search for his successor.
Feb 1st, 2022
Lg West
Lawless Rebrands Newly-Acquired CANOW & Names its New President
Now operating as Lawless West, the unit is led by a former WernerCo and ShurTape executive.
Feb 1st, 2022