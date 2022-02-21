Barnes Group Organic Sales, Profit Expand in Q4

BRISTOL, CT — Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B), a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

“Barnes exits 2021 with a solid quarter of revenue and earnings growth, a book-to bill of 1.1 times, and a healthy backlog level. Our Aerospace business led the way with strong sales growth and margin improvement given the ongoing recovery in aviation-related end markets. Within Industrial, supply chain and inflationary challenges persisted weighing on sales growth and margin performance in the fourth quarter,” said Patrick J. Dempsey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Barnes. “As aerospace flight activity further rebounds, and we build upon the progress made in our automation and medical end markets, we envision 2022 as another step towards our return to sustainable growth and margin improvement,” added Dempsey.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Fourth quarter 2021 net sales of $311 million were up 8% from $289 million in the prior year period, with organic sales increasing 9%. Operating income was $35.4 million versus $32.7 million a year ago. Operating margin increased 10 bps to 11.4%. Excluding a small net restructuring charge, adjusted operating income was $35.4 million and adjusted operating margin was 11.4%, flat to last year.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $28.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $17.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, net income per share of $0.55 was up 53% from $0.36 a year ago. Adjusted net income per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021 excludes a small net restructuring charge while the prior year excludes a $0.01 of combined restructuring costs and Seeger divestiture adjustments.

Full Year 2021 Highlights

For the full year 2021, Barnes generated net sales of $1,259 million, up 12% from $1,124 million in the prior year. Full year organic sales were up 11%. Operating income was $150.0 million versus $123.4 million a year ago, while operating margin increased 90 bps to 11.9%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $151.0 million this year versus $144.0 million last year, an increase of 5%. Adjusted operating margin was 12.0%, down 80 bps from the prior year.

Interest expense for 2021 was $16.2 million, an increase of $0.3 million from the prior year due to the impact of higher average interest rates, partially offset by decreased borrowings during the period. Other expense was $6.0 million, essentially unchanged from a year ago.

The Company’s effective tax rate in 2021 was 21.9% compared with 37.6% last year with the decrease largely due to the absence of tax on the divestiture of Seeger in 2020, a benefit related to a realignment of Italian tax basis goodwill and intangibles, a benefit related to foreign audit adjustments, a change in the mix of earnings between high and low taxing jurisdictions, and a decrease in the GILTI tax.

Net income for the year was $99.9 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, compared to $63.4 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, 2021 net income per share was $1.94, up 18% from $1.64 in 2020. Adjusted net income per share for 2021 excludes a $0.04 benefit due to foreign tax matters and $0.02 of restructuring costs. For 2020, adjusted net income per share excludes $0.27 of restructuring costs and $0.13 of Seeger divestiture adjustments.

2021 full year cash provided by operating activities was $167.8 million versus $215.5 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $133.7 million compared to $174.8 million last year. Capital expenditures were $34.1 million, down $6.6 million from a year ago.

Segment Performance

Industrial

Fourth quarter sales were $210 million, up 1% from $209 million in the prior year period. Organic sales increased 3%. Unfavorable foreign exchange decreased sales by approximately $4 million, or 2%. Operating profit in the fourth quarter was $19.1 million, down 22% from $24.5 million in the prior year period. Operating margin was 9.1%, down 260 bps from a year ago. Excluding a favorable restructuring benefit of approximately $0.1 million in the current year, and an aggregate $0.2 million of restructuring charges and Seeger divestiture adjustments last year, adjusted operating profit of $18.9 million was down 23% from 2020, and adjusted operating margin of 9.0% was down 280 bps. The decrease in adjusted operating profit was primarily driven by higher labor, raw material and freight costs, and costs incurred in support of segment growth initiatives.

Industrial’s full year 2021 sales were $896 million, up 16% from $770 million a year ago. Organic sales were up 14%. The Seeger divestiture had an unfavorable sales impact of 1%, while favorable foreign exchange had a positive impact of 3%. Full year operating profit of $97.7 million was up 47% from $66.6 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $97.8 million versus $85.0 million a year ago, an increase of 15%. Adjusted operating margin was 10.9%, down 10 bps from 2020.

Aerospace

Fourth quarter sales were $101 million, up 26% from $80 million last year, benefitting from an improving aerospace end market. Aerospace original equipment manufacturing sales increased 18%, while aftermarket sales increased 45% compared to the prior year period.

Operating profit was $16.3 million in the fourth quarter, up 99% from $8.2 million in the prior year period. Excluding $0.2 million of restructuring costs this year, adjusted operating profit of $16.5 million was up 101% from a year ago. The increase in adjusted operating profit was driven by the contribution of higher sales volumes and favorable productivity, offset in part by higher compensation costs including incentive compensation. Adjusted operating margin was 16.4%, up 620 bps from 10.2% last year.

Full year 2021 Aerospace sales were $362 million, up 2% from $354 million last year. Operating profit was $52.3 million, down 8% from last year’s $56.8 million while operating margin was 14.4%, down 160 bps from a year ago. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $53.2 million down 10% from a year ago and adjusted operating margin was 14.7%, down 200 bps.

Aerospace OEM backlog ended 2021 at $680 million, up 2% from September 2021. The Company expects to convert approximately 40% of this backlog to revenue over the next 12 months.

2022 Full Year Outlook

Barnes expects 2022 organic sales to be up 8% to 10%. Foreign exchange is anticipated to have an unfavorable 2% impact on 2022 sales. Adjusted operating margin is forecasted to be in the range of 13.0% to 14.0%. Adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $2.20 to $2.45 per diluted share, up 13% to 26% from 2021’s adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share. 2022 adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to exclude a $0.02 impact related to residual restructuring activities primarily in the Aerospace segment. The Company forecasts capital expenditures of approximately $60 million and cash conversion of greater than 100% of net income. The effective tax rate for 2022 is expected to be approximately 25.5% to 26.5%.

“Despite meaningful headwinds which flow from the persistent influence of the pandemic in some of our businesses, we finished 2021 demonstrating noteworthy resilience. We again generated strong cash conversion, and our balance sheet continues to strengthen. We’ve made significant investments in innovation and growth during 2021, and these are expected to position us well moving forward, notwithstanding current market challenges. In addition, we remain committed to add to our portfolio through value-enhancing acquisitions, and our diligence in finding strategic opportunities is ongoing,” said Julie K. Streich, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Barnes.