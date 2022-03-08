Rexel USA Names Former HD Supply Exec as New CEO

PARIS — Brad Paulsen has been appointed as chief executive officer of Rexel USA, effective April 18, 2022, succeeding Jeff Baker, who is retiring after 15 years with Rexel USA, while remaining a member of its board of directors.

Paulsen joins Rexel from HD Supply, where he was most recently chief operating officer, overseeing the sales and supply chain teams, after holding several other senior positions. Prior to that, he had spent nine years with Home Depot in leadership and merchandising roles. Paulsen holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the United States Military Academy – West Point, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Vanderbilt University.

Jeff Baker has accepted to remain on the board of directors of Rexel USA as non-executive vice-chairman. This will ensure a smooth transition and will allow the organization to continue to benefit from his extensive knowledge of the industry and its players.

Rexel USA had 2021 sales of $4.25 billion. It has 446 branches and employs 6,700 people. The company recently announced the closing of the acquisition of Mayer, a major distributor of electrical products and services in the Eastern part of the USA, further building up its presence in the world’s leading market for electrical supplies.

Guillaume Texier, Chief Executive Officer of Rexel, said: “I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to Jeff for his outstanding contribution to Rexel. Under his leadership, Rexel USA has become a front runner in the electrical distribution space, transforming into a multi-channel, data-driven provider of customized services and solutions. I am very pleased to welcome Brad to Rexel. He is a proven leader who will help take our performance to the next level, for the benefit of our customers and suppliers. Brad’s deep understanding of digital, supply chain, and marketing will be particularly valuable to the organization. Together with the Rexel USA management team and our 6,700 associates, we will strive to continue our growth trajectory, with big ambitions, as demonstrated by the acquisition of Mayer in 2021.”

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 24 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The group’s sales were $16.0 billion in 2021.