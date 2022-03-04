Motion Names New Leader for Southeast Group

A 26-year company veteran has been promoted to lead the region as its new vice president.

Mar 4th, 2022
Motion
BIRMINGHAM, AL — MRO parts distributor and industrial technology solutions provider Motion announced March 3 the promotion of Jon Tart to vice president of the company’s Southeast Group, effective March 1.

Jon TartJon TartTart was promoted from his position of Baltimore Division vice president. Starting with Motion in 1996 as a customer service representative, he transitioned to the corporate training program in 1997, then moved to a sales territory in 1998. Since then, Tart has served as branch manager of two branches, division sales manager, area vice president of corporate accounts for the Northeast and the Southeast, and Baltimore division manager.

Tart will report to Kevin Storer, executive vice president, branch operations.

READ MORE: Ahead of KDG Addition, Motion's Q4 Sales Jumped 12.8% (Feb. 17)

“Jon’s impressive background and his ability to leverage his vast experience and competitive nature will ensure success in the years ahead,” said Mr. Storer. “I look forward to seeing him successfully lead the Southeast Group to new heights.”

A graduate of East Carolina University, Tart holds a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and an MBA.

Motion was No. 3 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.

With annual sales of over $6.3 billion, Motion is a leading industrial distributor of more than 12 million items, including, bearings; mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation and robotics; hose, belting, and gaskets; hydraulic and pneumatic components; process pumps; industrial and safety products; seals and accessories; and material handling products and solutions. To increase customers’ productivity, the company offers many value-added services, including engineering, fabrication, repair, and Industry 4.0 solutions across these product groups. In addition, Motion Automation Intelligence (Motion Ai), Mi Conveyance Solutions and Mi Fluid Power Solutions were formed to offer a wide range of specialized, related products and innovative solutions for many applications.

Motion North America expanded its footprint in 2022 to include Kaman Distribution Group and now has over 700 branch and service center locations and 20 distribution centers. Mi Asia Pacific has 150 locations and nine distribution centers in Australasia. Motion serves more than 170,000 OEM and MRO customers in the equipment and machinery, food and beverage, pulp and paper, iron and steel, chemical, mining and aggregate, petrochemical, automotive, semiconductor, wood and lumber, medical and pharmaceutical industries. 


