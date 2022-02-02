Motion Debuts Motion Automation Intelligence as New Business Brand

The new brand culminates Motion's recent acquisitions in the automation space and includes value-add from AMMC, Axis, Braas, F&L, Integro, Kaman Automation and Numatic Engineering.

Feb 2nd, 2022
Motion
Motion Ai Logo Cmyk

BIRMINGHAM, AL — Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, announced Feb. 2 the formation of its automation business brand: Motion Automation Intelligence (MotionAi). The new brand is now represented by the logo:

Motion Ai Logo Cmyk

Comprising its highly specialized value-add engineering divisions—including AMMC, Axis, Braas, F&L, Integro, Kaman Automation and Numatic Engineering—MotionAi is a hi-tech automation solutions provider for industrial automation and emerging automation technologies with locations across the United States. Focused disciplines are robotics, motion control, machine vision, digital networking/IIoT, industrial framing, pneumatics and custom mechatronic systems. Industries served include semiconductor, pharmaceutical, medical, logistics, automotive and aerospace (along with many others) while applying the highest quality products and services with its engineered systems.

WATCH: 5 Minutes With ID: Motion President Randy Breaux Talks KDG Acquisition - published Feb. 1

“We approach each opportunity as consultants, then engineer the best solutions based on our customers’ unique needs,” said Aurelio Banda, Motion’s Group Vice President of Automation. “We partner closely with suppliers and customers on automation applications and product development projects to create a vital supplier-customer link. Our services range from the most simple to quite comprehensive, and there is a unique depth of talent in our group that succeeds across disciplines.”

“The MotionAi team comprises the best of the best,” said Motion’s President, Randy Breaux. “Their top-level expertise provides each customer with the most effective solutions to meet business demands. Automation is the present and future, and we are excited to formally launch this new initiative and offer the latest innovations.”

The new website featuring MotionAi’s full capabilities can be explored at ai.motion.com 

Rebranding from Motion Industries at the start of 2021, Motion was No. 3 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.

With annual sales of over $6 billion, Motion is a leading industrial distributor of more than 10 million items, including, bearings; mechanical power transmission products; electrical and industrial automation components; hose, belting, and gaskets; hydraulic and pneumatic components; process pumps; industrial and safety products; seals and accessories; and material handling products and solutions. To increase customers’ productivity, the company offers many value-added services, including engineering, fabrication, repair, and Industry 4.0 solutions across these product groups. In addition, Motion Automation Intelligence (MotionAi) and Mi Conveyance Solutions were formed to offer a wide range of specialized, related products and innovative solutions for many applications.

Motion North America expanded its footprint in 2022 to include Kaman Distribution Group and now has over 700 branch and service center locations and 20 distribution centers. Mi Asia Pacific has 150 locations and nine distribution centers in Australasia. Motion serves more than 170,000 customers in the equipment and machinery, food and beverage, pulp and paper, iron and steel, chemical, mining and aggregate, petrochemical, automotive, semiconductor, wood and lumber, medical and pharmaceutical industries.      

Related
5minthumbnailep26
5 Minutes With ID: Motion President Randy Breaux Talks KDG Acquisition
Feb 1st, 2022
Motion & Kaman
Motion Completes $1.3B Acquisition of Kaman Distribution
Jan 4th, 2022
Motion & Kaman
Big 50 Shakeup: Motion Industries to Acquire Kaman Distribution Group for $1.3B
Dec 16th, 2021
Motion Asasdf 606b36b5be79d
After Strong Q3, GPC Significantly Boosts Outlook for Motion
Oct 21st, 2021
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Caldwell Screenshot
Lifting Solutions Supplier Caldwell Group Adds Sales Roles in Florida, Mexico
Rockford, IL-based Caldwell has hired from channel partners to position the company for continued growth in these two key marketplaces.
Jan 28th, 2022
GM CEO Mary Barra during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Jan. 25, 2022.
GM to Spend $7B on Michigan EV, Battery Plants
It's the largest investment in company history.
Jan 26th, 2022
Dds Launches Redesigned Website
Distributor Data Solutions Refreshes Website, Branding as its Solutions Expand
The site’s updated design and messaging unveil new branding while clarifying the company’s solution offerings.
Jan 25th, 2022
Nefco S
Construction Supplier NEFCO Opens Maine Location
It's the company's first location to open in Maine and 16th branch overall.
Jan 24th, 2022
Nufactur
Nufactur Launches New MRO Parts Search Engine
The one-of-a-kind tool compares pricing and availability on millions of MRO parts, helping regional distributors compete against big competitors.
Jan 24th, 2022
GM Orion Assembly, Lake Orion, Mich., Sept. 16, 2021.
GM to Spend $6.5B, Add 4,000 Jobs at Michigan EV Factories
An existing Detroit-area plant will be designated as the automaker's third electric-vehicle factory.
Jan 24th, 2022
3 M Asd
3M Expanding Tennessee Adhesives & Air Filters Plant With $470M Investment
It will boost production capacity of 3M's Filtrete air filters and Command strips, while adding about 600 jobs by 2025.
Jan 21st, 2022
Asf
Following Acquisition Spree, Ohio Transmission Corp. Rebrands as OTC Industrial Technologies
OTC, No. 22 on ID's Big 50 List, aliso announced its realignment into four key business segments.
Jan 20th, 2022
Proton Logo (1)
Distributor Growth Platform Proton.ai Nets $20M in Series A Funding
Proton.ai’s SaaS platform saw its monthly recurring revenue increase by 241% over the past year.
Jan 18th, 2022
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4
Manufacturers Rep Lawless Group Adds Jobsite Specialists to East Team
Their roles will be to ensure proper integration, utilization, and safe use of products on the job site.
Jan 18th, 2022
Agaergsd
Tool & Mold Supplier Adler Industrial Rebrands Subsdiary Shorts Tool and Mfg to Pinnacle Molds
Adler says the change better aligns with Adler's identity as a provider of high-precision and extremely tight tolerance injection molds and mold components.
Jan 13th, 2022
Blend Supply Logo
Blend Supply Becomes Authorized Distributor for Specialty Tools Maker RUPES
RUPES serves North American customers with a range of sanders and polishers out of its Louisville, Colorado location.
Jan 13th, 2022