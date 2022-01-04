Motion Completes $1.3B Acquisition of Kaman Distribution

BIRMINGHAM, AL — Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, has completed its previously-announced purchase of Kaman Distribution Group for a purchase price of approximately $1.3 billion in cash, effective Jan. 3, 2022.

Motion was No. 3 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List, while KDG was No. 18.

The strategic addition of KDG to Motion will significantly boost the latter’s concentration in core industrial products and services as well as in the growing technical/automation arenas, including precision engineering. As a leading power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor and solutions organization with operations throughout the U.S., KDG provides electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control and electrical and fluid power components to MRO and OEM customers. Headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, KDG’s 1,700 employees serve more than 50,000 customers.

“It’s a very exciting time; this transformative move will be highly beneficial to everyone involved, especially for customers of our combined entities,” said Motion President Randy Breaux. “Our customer service will be the best it’s ever been with deepened and expanded capabilities. In addition, KDG shares many of our same cultural beliefs, principles and ambitions, including our commitment to providing superior service and value to our customers. We look forward to welcoming the highly talented KDG associates to the Motion team.”

Motion



With annual sales of over $6 billion, Motion is an industrial distributor of more than 10 million items, including, bearings; mechanical power transmission products; electrical and industrial automation components; hose, belting, and gaskets; hydraulic and pneumatic components; process pumps; industrial and safety products; seals and accessories; and material handling products and solutions. To increase customers’ productivity, the Company offers many value-added services, including engineering, fabrication, repair, and Industry 4.0 solutions across these product groups. In addition, Mi Automation Solutions and Mi Conveyance Solutions were formed to offer a wide range of specialized, related products and innovative solutions for many applications. Motion North America has over 600 locations, including 25 distribution centers, and Mi Asia Pacific has nearly 150 locations, including eight distribution centers in Australasia. With approximately 9,000 employees, Motion serves more than 170,000 customers in the equipment and machinery, food and beverage, pulp and paper, iron and steel, chemical, mining and aggregate, petrochemical, automotive, semiconductor, wood and lumber, medical and pharmaceutical industries. Motion is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company .

Headquartered in Bloomfield, CT, KDG is a national distributor of highly engineered products and provider of related services with approximately 220 locations across the United States and Puerto Rico. Established in 1971, KDG’s technical salesforce has been servicing its customers for over 50 years, providing components and systems for a broad range of applications, along with value-added automation, engineering and integration services.