Danfoss Expands Motion Partnership to Include Kaman Distribution Locations

Danfoss, which recently Eaton's Hydraulic Business for $3.3 billion, has authorized its Power Solutions partnership with Motion to include its newly-acquired KDG locations.

Feb 24th, 2022
Danfoss
Danfoss Logo

AMES, IA — Danfoss Power Solutions announced Feb. 24 that it is expanding its partnership with Motion Industries, Inc., as it extends authorization to their recent acquisition of Kaman Distribution Group and its locations throughout North America.

The Fluid Power business of Kaman Distribution Group is the combination of several fluid power companies including B.W. Rogers Company, Calkins Fluid Power, Inc., Catching Fluid Power, Inc., Northwest Hose & Fittings of Washington, Inc., and Western Fluid Components, Inc., specializing in hydraulic, pneumatic, automation, filtration, and lubrication technologies.

Effective immediately, these Kaman Fluid Power locations become authorized distribution partners for Aeroquip and Winner brands of rubber hydraulic hoses and fittings.

Danfoss Power Solutions is a provider of mobile hydraulics serving the construction, agriculture and other off-highway vehicle markets.

Related
Motion Asasdf 606b36b5be79d 6171a3ff5de4c
Ahead of KDG Addition, Motion's Q4 Sales Jumped 12.8%
Feb 17th, 2022
5minthumbnailep26
5 Minutes With ID: Motion President Randy Breaux Talks KDG Acquisition
Feb 1st, 2022
Motion & Kaman
Motion Completes $1.3B Acquisition of Kaman Distribution
Jan 4th, 2022
Danfoss Eaton Rotation 5e277b304b6fd 5e285b95ad2d8
Danfoss Acquires Eaton Hydraulics
Jan 22nd, 2020
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jan 31st, 2022
Sdg
Illinois' Star SU Inks Partnership with Fellow Cutting Tool Supplier in Switzerland
The strategic partnership will enhance both companies’ product portfolio and expand collective reach within the Americas and Europe.
Feb 14th, 2022
Shamaya Morris, a group leader in Toyota West Virginia's drivetrain plant, is part of dedicated team working toward Toyota's electrified future.
Toyota Expands EV Part Production at 2 U.S. Plants
It's a $90 million investment.
Feb 11th, 2022
I Stock 1019871160
Sherwin-Williams Making $324M Expansion to North Carolina Plant
It will significantly expand the paint maker's manufacturing capacity and establish a larger distribution facility at the site.
Feb 10th, 2022
2022 Watchlist
Industrial Distribution's 2022 Watch List
Our 10th annual feature honors a group of independent industrial distributors for their recent growth and successful reputation.
Feb 7th, 2022
Line Drive Logo Tagline Logo
Industrial Marketing Consultant LineDrive Partners with Hand Protection Supplier Mechanix Wear
LineDrive will serve as Mechanix Wear's national sales agency in the commercial industrial sector.
Feb 3rd, 2022
1
Plumbing Supplier BrassCraft to Spend $13M on North Carolina Plant Expansion
The project will create nearly 100 new jobs for the maker of rough plumbing products.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Mc Gill Logo 2019
McGill Hose & Coupling Relocates Massachusetts Headquarters
It didn't move far, relocating just a mile away to a larger, updated facility.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Skf E
SKF Moving to 'Decentralized' Operating Model, Investing in High-Growth Industries
The bearings giant also plans to reposition its Automotive business, while continuing to invest in its physical footprint.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Motion Ai Logo Cmyk
Motion Debuts Motion Automation Intelligence as New Business Brand
The new brand culminates Motion's recent acquisitions in the automation space and includes value-add from AMMC, Axis, Braas, F&L, Integro, Kaman Automation and Numatic Engineering.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Asdf
FleetPride Launches Cash Rebate Program
The company says it's the industry's only automatic cash rebate program that allows customers who meet the program criteria to earn cash back with every eligible online purchase.
Feb 1st, 2022
Asf
Dunlop Protective Footwear Partners with Manufacturer's Rep OneSolution
OneSolution is well-versed in selling industrial footwear solutions to end users and distribution custeromers in the industrial and construction markets.
Feb 1st, 2022