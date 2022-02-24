Danfoss Expands Motion Partnership to Include Kaman Distribution Locations

AMES, IA — Danfoss Power Solutions announced Feb. 24 that it is expanding its partnership with Motion Industries, Inc., as it extends authorization to their recent acquisition of Kaman Distribution Group and its locations throughout North America.

The Fluid Power business of Kaman Distribution Group is the combination of several fluid power companies including B.W. Rogers Company, Calkins Fluid Power, Inc., Catching Fluid Power, Inc., Northwest Hose & Fittings of Washington, Inc., and Western Fluid Components, Inc., specializing in hydraulic, pneumatic, automation, filtration, and lubrication technologies.

Effective immediately, these Kaman Fluid Power locations become authorized distribution partners for Aeroquip and Winner brands of rubber hydraulic hoses and fittings.

Danfoss Power Solutions is a provider of mobile hydraulics serving the construction, agriculture and other off-highway vehicle markets.