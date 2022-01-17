Graybar Announces Spring CFO Succession

See who will succeed Scott Clifford upon his retirement.

Jan 17th, 2022
Graybar
Graybar

ST. LOUIS — Graybar, a distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, announced today that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Scott Clifford will retire on June 1, 2022, after 28 years with the company. Clifford is a member of the company’s Board of Directors and serves on several board committees. Upon his retirement, he will step down from Graybar’s Board of Directors and his committee responsibilities.

Graybar also announced that David Meyer has been appointed to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2022. Meyer was recently named Vice President – North American Subsidiaries, following six years as Graybar’s Vice President and Chief Information Officer. To facilitate a seamless transition, Clifford will remain with the company from April 1 until his retirement.

“On behalf of Graybar's employees, shareholders and Board of Directors, I thank Scott Clifford for his many contributions to the company and wish him all the best in his retirement," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, Graybar's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "I also congratulate Dave Meyer on his promotion. Dave has proven himself as a highly effective leader, and I look forward to working with him as he takes on his new responsibilities.”

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 300 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency.

More in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Nov 16th, 2021
White Cap Asdfa
White Cap Acquires Diamond Tool, Names New CFO
Already the fourth deal for White Cap since its late 2020 spin-off from HD Supply, it gains the company two branch locations and a distribution center.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Ce Os
Shurtape Appoints New Global CEO
The company has promoted the head of its Industrial and Engineered Solutions Group, Vuk Trivanonic, to the role as current CEO John Kahl retires Dec. 31.
Dec 22nd, 2021
Msc Asdf
MSC Appoints New Leader for Category Strategy
Ingersoll Rand veteran Mark Dudek will have responsibility for driving strategies to deepen and grow MSC’s product categories to deliver results for customers and suppliers.
Nov 29th, 2021
Ddi
DDI System Appoints New Director of Business Development
Having joined the company in January 2020, David Greene steps into a new role.
Nov 23rd, 2021
Resignationtn
It's the 'Great Resignation' for CEOs, as Well
The number of new executives appointed in 2021 surpassed pre-pandemic highs.
Nov 22nd, 2021
Motions
Motion Appoints New VP of Operations Integration
John Watwood will be responsible for Motion's distribution/fulfillment network, branch operations support and enterprise excellence.
Nov 16th, 2021
Tompkins Solutions Logo 2021 Ntl
Tomkins Solutions Appoints Material Handling Integration VP
The supply chain consulting and services firm has added Roy Smith, who has over 35 years of sales management and logistics experience.
Nov 16th, 2021
Lawless Sdf
Lawless Group Continues to Grow its Sales Team, Adds Carolinas Manager
Micah Crossley joins the manufacturer's rep firm with 20 years of sales experience, most recently at Apex Tool Group.
Nov 16th, 2021
Global Industrial Blue
Global Industrial Appoints New General Counsel
Adina Storch is now responsible for managing the company's legal, risk management and compliance functions.
Nov 15th, 2021
Solve Industrial Motion Group
Solve Industrial Motion Makes Digital Marketing and Business Development Hires
See who has joined the industrial bearings and power transmission parts company.
Nov 8th, 2021
Graybar
Graybar Announces Executive Promotions, New District Leaders
The electrical distributor will have a slew of staff in new roles.
Nov 8th, 2021