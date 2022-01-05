NetPlus Alliance Adds New Marketing Manager

Sebastian Habermehl will work alongside marketing director Molly Greene to develop, plan and manage marketing plans for NetPlus supplier partners.

Jan 5th, 2022
NetPlus Alliance
Net Plus Sf

LOCKPORT, NY — NetPlus Alliance, an industrial and contractor supplies buying group, has added Sebastian Habermehl to its team as Marketing Manager.

“We are excited to welcome Sebastian to the NetPlus team. With his previous experience in manufacturing and advanced marketing capabilities, I look forward to the new opportunities that he and Molly Greene will deliver to our NetPlus membership,” said Jennifer Murphy, President of NetPlus Alliance.

Habermehl received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Buffalo and, more recently, his master’s degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from Saint Bonaventure University. Additionally, he has several years of experience working with Buffalo-based businesses including manufacturing companies, as well as supply and logistics providers, to develop and grow brand marketing initiatives.

Before joining the NetPlus team, Habermehl worked as the Lead Marketing Specialist for Taylor Devices Inc., a manufacturer of critical damping and shock isolation solutions designed to protect buildings and structures from the devastating impacts of earthquakes.

“I think my experience in the manufacturing space will help me understand our members’ business. Understanding their business enables us to create plans that will resonate with their target audience and will help them meet their objectives, as well as stand out from the competition. Their investment with us is important, and getting the most return on that investment can make a real difference,” said Habermehl. 

Habermehl will work with the NetPlus marketing team to develop, plan, and manage marketing plans for their supplier partners, enhancing communication and helping members grow. 

When asked which NetPlus core value he resonated with the most, Habermehl said, “Do the right things, right. Be a genuine person — be the resource people can count on to get the job done well. It’s how you build and keep relationships.”

NetPlus Alliance builds relationships and provides opportunities for the advancement of member companies for their long-term success in the supply chain. With more than 100 years of combined industrial distribution experience, NetPlus Alliance negotiates improved pricing, rebates, and terms with more than 180 manufacturers on behalf of over 400 industrial and contractor supplies distributor members. Our members drive market growth and profitability through stronger channel partnerships, financial incentives, progressive marketing, joint sales planning, training programs, and business best practices.

More in Associations
Trends in Manufacturing: Insights from 750 Leaders
Sponsored
Trends in Manufacturing: Insights from 750 Leaders
Despite manufacturers’ best forecasts, no one could have predicted what 2020 had in store. For many manufacturers, the destabilizing force of the pandemic exposed weaknesses along the value chain. It also highlighted opportunities to justify larger-scale.
Dec 13th, 2021
Evergreenasdf jpg
Tools & Fasteners Distributor CFC Supply Joins Evergreen Marketing Group
The Utah-based company provides tools, fasteners safety products and accessories to contractors in the western US.
Dec 15th, 2021
Bsa22 Savedate
BSA's 2022 Convention to Begin April 30 in Southern California
Get all the need-to-know details on the Bearing Specialists Association's annual event here.
Dec 14th, 2021
Wety
Recapping BSA's 2021 Convention
The in-person event brought together over 150 top bearing industry leaders representing distributors and manufacturers.
Dec 10th, 2021
BSA Past Presidents presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Doug Savage include (left to right): Jim Fitzpatrick, BSC Industries Inc.; Jim Scardina, Bearing Headquarters Company; Brian Davis, B&D Industrial; Andy Nations, B&D Industrial; Brian Negri, Jamaica Bearings Company, Inc.; Doug Savage, Bearing Service, Inc., Peter Fitzpatrick, BSC Industries Inc., Steve Durston, Jamaica Bearings Company, Inc., Jack Simpson, Applied Industrial Technologies.
Savage Receives BSA's Lifetime Achievement Award
Doug Savage's many positions and contributions to BSA include serving as its president, chairman and various committees over the past 25 years.
Dec 3rd, 2021
L-R, top to bottom: Caroline Ebeid and Rob Dewar of AD Canada kicked off the Women in Industry session and hosted panelists Marie-Claude Desrochers (Equipements Industriels Joliette), Cara Backman (Franklin Empire), Shelley Vallee-Ewing (Vista), Carol McGlogan (Electro-Federation Canada), Suzanne Jackson (3M), Kelly Robertson (Safety Express), Mary-Anne Damerchie (Synergy Mortgage Group), Zoey Taylor (Riverside Millwork Group), Caitlin Cocchi (AD) and Haly Baran (AD Canada).
AD Canada Launches Women in Industry Network
The initiative aims at fostering the empowerment and development of women in underrepresented industries within AD Canada’s divisions.
Dec 3rd, 2021
Ad Logo E
Recapping AD's Industrial & Safety-Canada Division Supplier Summit
Over Nov. 15-19, the division's second 2021 Supplier Summit virtually reunited over 700 participants from member and supplier organizations.
Nov 29th, 2021
Safewaze 2022 Catalog Cover
Evergreen Marketing Adds Fall Protection Supplier SafeWaze
Concord, NC-based SafeWaze's relationship with Evergreen dates back to the late 1990s.
Nov 29th, 2021
Pt Work Force
PTDA's PT Work Force Raises $250K in 2021
Despite the challenges of the past year, the initiative gained solid financial support to assist employers with their staffing needs.
Nov 18th, 2021
Ad Hq
AD Member Sales Up Record 34% Through First 9 Months of 2021
Net distributions to its members were even better at up 41% from a year earlier.
Nov 1st, 2021
Pamela Kan giving her acceptance speech after receiving the Warren Pike Award at PTDA's 2021 Industry Summit on Oct. 22 in Atlanta, GA.
Bishop-Wisecarver President Pamela Kan Named PTDA Warren Pike Award Winner
Pamela Kan, who leads Bishop-Wisecarver and has been involved with the PTDA since 2003, received the prestigious award at the group's 2021 Industry Summit on Oct. 22.
Oct 27th, 2021
Ptda Ere
PTDA Names Winners of Wendy B. McDonald, Robert K. Callahan Awards
See who was named the recipient of two of the association's most prestigious awards.
Oct 22nd, 2021