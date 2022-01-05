NetPlus Alliance Adds New Marketing Manager

LOCKPORT, NY — NetPlus Alliance, an industrial and contractor supplies buying group, has added Sebastian Habermehl to its team as Marketing Manager.

“We are excited to welcome Sebastian to the NetPlus team. With his previous experience in manufacturing and advanced marketing capabilities, I look forward to the new opportunities that he and Molly Greene will deliver to our NetPlus membership,” said Jennifer Murphy, President of NetPlus Alliance.

Habermehl received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Buffalo and, more recently, his master’s degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from Saint Bonaventure University. Additionally, he has several years of experience working with Buffalo-based businesses including manufacturing companies, as well as supply and logistics providers, to develop and grow brand marketing initiatives.

Before joining the NetPlus team, Habermehl worked as the Lead Marketing Specialist for Taylor Devices Inc., a manufacturer of critical damping and shock isolation solutions designed to protect buildings and structures from the devastating impacts of earthquakes.

“I think my experience in the manufacturing space will help me understand our members’ business. Understanding their business enables us to create plans that will resonate with their target audience and will help them meet their objectives, as well as stand out from the competition. Their investment with us is important, and getting the most return on that investment can make a real difference,” said Habermehl.

Habermehl will work with the NetPlus marketing team to develop, plan, and manage marketing plans for their supplier partners, enhancing communication and helping members grow.

When asked which NetPlus core value he resonated with the most, Habermehl said, “Do the right things, right. Be a genuine person — be the resource people can count on to get the job done well. It’s how you build and keep relationships.”

NetPlus Alliance builds relationships and provides opportunities for the advancement of member companies for their long-term success in the supply chain. With more than 100 years of combined industrial distribution experience, NetPlus Alliance negotiates improved pricing, rebates, and terms with more than 180 manufacturers on behalf of over 400 industrial and contractor supplies distributor members. Our members drive market growth and profitability through stronger channel partnerships, financial incentives, progressive marketing, joint sales planning, training programs, and business best practices.