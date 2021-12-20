Mahar Tool Supply Joins IBC

Cutting tool and MRO products distributor MAHAR has been just outside of ID's Big 50 List in recent years.

Dec 20th, 2021
IBC
Ibc Mahar Logos

Industrial buying group and MROP supply chain solutions provider IBC announced Dec. 20 the addition of Mahar Tool Supply Company to its family of Distributor Members and Supplier Partners.

Headquartered in Saginaw, MI, with three additional locations in Indiana, Puerto Rico, and Mexico, MAHAR is ISO-Certified with nearly 75 years of experience in tooling products and services for automotive, aerospace, marine, medical, defense, construction, food equipment, and woodworking industries.

“In addition to providing a wide range of cutting tool and MRO products, MAHAR also provides services such as crib management, staffing, inventory management, gage management, technical cost savings, and vendor managed inventory (VMI) solutions,” said Carrie Kessel, COO. 

Scott Bebenek, Vice President Industrial Buying Group, said MAHAR is a great addition to the organization’s existing lineup of high-quality, independent distributors. “MAHAR strongly values its suppliers and strives to partner with them to create positive impact and sustainable value for its mutual customers.”

“MAHAR chose to join forces with IBC because we were impressed with the offerings and the future outlook of the organization, added Kessel. “IBC’s future goals align nicely with the goals of our organization. We are excited about the opportunity to cultivate business relationships with other independent distributors, suppliers, and business leaders within the IBC group. MAHAR also looks forward to increased automation through IBC Connects as well as taking part in the PIM project to help us with our online catalog solution.”

MAHAR is a WBENC and ISO-certified industrial distributor. Whatever the industry and whatever the need, Mahar has the expertise to get the job done right. Our quality promise is to provide the right tool at the right price at the right time to help our customers be as efficient as possible without compromising quality.

IBC is an industrial buying group and provider of MROP supply chain solutions. Its members are independent distributors with locations in the U.S. plus parts of Mexico and the Caribbean. IBC's channel partners are suppliers of brand-name industrial products. In addition to providing a full complement of buying group services to its distributor members and supplier partners, IBC negotiates and manages national procurement contracts with end-user manufacturers.

