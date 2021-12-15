Tools & Fasteners Distributor CFC Supply Joins Evergreen Marketing Group

FARMERS BRANCH, TX — The Evergreen Marketing Group announced Dec. 14 that CFC Supply has joined the cooperative as new member-owner serving the Ogden and Salt Lake City, Utah markets.

“CFC Supply has built a reputation as a respected distributor serving its market areas,” stated Bill Ward, CEO of Evergreen, “We are excited to have them on board as a new Member-Owner.”

Since opening the doors in 1998, CFC. Supply has been building a reputation of "Dependable Service for the Professionals from the Professionals” by bringing the best value in tools, fasteners, accessories, safety and innovation to the people that use those products for their livelihood. CFC Supply works with the best contractors in the Western United States and represent some of the best manufacturers in the world.

The Evergreen Marketing Group is a member-owned cooperative founded in 1989 by six construction/industrial supply distributors. It currently consists of 50 distributors with more than 350 locations in the United States and Canada and has combined revenues of more than $4.5 billion dollars. The group is focused on driving growth and profitability of its Members and Preferred Suppliers through an on-going program of training & education, business development and partnering. Evergreen maintains a state-of-the-art 17,000 square foot training center in Farmer’s Branch, TX and offers the industry’s only professional certification program for distributor sales and operations people. Evergreen Members are the leading distributors of tools, fasteners, concrete accessories and other construction/industrial products.



