Evergreen Marketing Adds Fall Protection Supplier SafeWaze

Concord, NC-based SafeWaze's relationship with Evergreen dates back to the late 1990s.

Nov 29th, 2021
Evergreen Marketing
Safewaze 2022 Catalog Cover

FARMERS BRANCH, TX — The Evergreen Marketing Group is excited to announce SafeWaze as a Preferred Supplier in the fall protection category.

“SafeWaze has built a reputation as a respected U.S. manufacturer in the fall protection  category,” stated Bill Ward, CEO of Evergreen, “We are excited to have them on board as a Preferred Supplier.”

Concord, NC-based SafeWaze was founded in 1994 on the premise of making it easy for our customers to do business. That premise materialized into one of the premiere fall protection companies of the late 90’s and early 2000’s. SafeWaze and Evergreen originally aligned in the late 90’s and that partnership helped pave the way for the Tool & Fastener market to provide fall protection solutions on a broader scale. Over two decades, SafeWaze established a reputation for quality manufacturing, innovation and treating customers right. SafeWaze is headquartered in Concord, NC.

Evergreen GreenThe Evergreen Marketing Group is a member-owned cooperative founded in 1989 by six construction/industrial supply distributors. It currently consists of 50 distributors with more than 350 locations in the United States and Canada and has combined revenues of more than $4.5 billion dollars. The group is focused on driving growth and profitability of its Members and Preferred Suppliers through an on-going program of training & education, business development and partnering. Evergreen maintains a state-of-the-art 14,000 square foot training center in Farmer’s Branch, Texas and offers the industry’s only professional certification program for distributor sales and operations people. Evergreen Members are the leading distributors of tools, fasteners, concrete accessories and other construction/industrial products.

For more information, contact Chase Vandiver at 1-800-859-8733.

More in Associations
From Garage Production to Global Exporter
Sponsored
From Garage Production to Global Exporter
Since it’s founding over 35 years ago in a Maryland garage, Patton Electronics has grown to be an international player in the design and manufacture of communication and network connectivity hardware for a wide range of applications. Watch Now!
Oct 28th, 2021
Dpa Industrial Logo
DPA Adds 14 Distributors, 9 Suppliers to Industrial & Contractor Supply Group
See which companies have joined the buying group's Industrial & Contractor Supply group since the start of the year.
Oct 22nd, 2021
2021 Ad Safety Network Conference Release Photo
Recapping AD's 2021 Safety Network Partnership Conference
It was the first partnership conference for Safety Network, AD's newest division, since it joined the buying group in January.
Oct 21st, 2021
Ad Isd Us Div Nam Press Release Photo
Recapping AD's 2021 Industrial & Safety-US North American Meeting
Despite ongoing market challenges, division president Mike Carr said AD member purchases from suppliers are up 26% over last year.
Oct 21st, 2021
Faaj785 Vk Ac Yh6j
Recapping NetPlus Alliance's 2021 Annual Meeting
See which companies brought home awards from the eighth annual event, which hosted 550 distributor and supplier attendees.
Oct 20th, 2021
Ep22tn
5 With ID: Eric Hoplin on NAW's Approach to Pandemic-Era Distribution Challenges
The new CEO of the NAW tackles current business conditions - and opportunities - for distributors.
Oct 6th, 2021
Ad Meeting
Recapping AD’s 2021 Bearings & PT Network Meeting
The Bearings & Power Transmission Division is expected to see total sales of $4.9 billion in 2021, an increase of 23% from 2020.
Oct 4th, 2021
Pt Work Force
PT WORK Force Boosts Resources to Support PT/MC Employers
Here's a recap of how PTDA's charitable arm has helped PT/MC employers over the past six months.
Sep 28th, 2021
About 300 participants attended AD's 5th annual eCommerce summit.
Recapping AD's 2021 eCommerce Summit
About 300 participants gathered for the in-person event, which spoke to a new trend among distributor members: more companies ready to harness next-level tools and accelerate their growth.
Sep 13th, 2021
Iwd Cae
IWDC Names New President for Sales & Vendor Management Among Other Staff Promotions
Keith Werkley now leads sales and vendor management at the welding distributors' cooperative.
Sep 9th, 2021
Evergreen
Evergreen Marketing Promotes Ward to CEO
William Ward has been Evergreen's EVP since September 2020 as a part of the succession plan of longtime CEO Kevin Higginbotham.
Aug 17th, 2021
Stafda Save The Date Card 607efed5cb973 60eee36f525eb
STAFDA Provides Update on Orlando Convention Safety Protocols
STAFDA reassures attendees and exhibitors that the event is very much "on", and gave updates on safety measures put in place.
Aug 16th, 2021