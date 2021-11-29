Evergreen Marketing Adds Fall Protection Supplier SafeWaze

FARMERS BRANCH, TX — The Evergreen Marketing Group is excited to announce SafeWaze as a Preferred Supplier in the fall protection category.

“SafeWaze has built a reputation as a respected U.S. manufacturer in the fall protection category,” stated Bill Ward, CEO of Evergreen, “We are excited to have them on board as a Preferred Supplier.”

Concord, NC-based SafeWaze was founded in 1994 on the premise of making it easy for our customers to do business. That premise materialized into one of the premiere fall protection companies of the late 90’s and early 2000’s. SafeWaze and Evergreen originally aligned in the late 90’s and that partnership helped pave the way for the Tool & Fastener market to provide fall protection solutions on a broader scale. Over two decades, SafeWaze established a reputation for quality manufacturing, innovation and treating customers right. SafeWaze is headquartered in Concord, NC.

The Evergreen Marketing Group is a member-owned cooperative founded in 1989 by six construction/industrial supply distributors. It currently consists of 50 distributors with more than 350 locations in the United States and Canada and has combined revenues of more than $4.5 billion dollars. The group is focused on driving growth and profitability of its Members and Preferred Suppliers through an on-going program of training & education, business development and partnering. Evergreen maintains a state-of-the-art 14,000 square foot training center in Farmer’s Branch, Texas and offers the industry’s only professional certification program for distributor sales and operations people. Evergreen Members are the leading distributors of tools, fasteners, concrete accessories and other construction/industrial products.

For more information, contact Chase Vandiver at 1-800-859-8733.